OnePlus' sleek AirPods rivals just leaked — and they're coming soon

OnePlus is primed to launch its first pair of true wireless earbuds soon, and it seems its following Apple's lead as far as design is concerned.

OnePlus's earbuds, allegedly called Pods, aren't as convincing as the best fake AirPods, but the resemblance is certainly there. Pods renders reveal stems attached to ovular buds in both white and black varieties. According to a promotional teaser from Twitter user Max J (via 9to5Google,) the new copycats are coming in July.

Max J shared the alleged marketing material in May, but we haven't heard much since. OnePlus has a reputation for making commendable headphones to pair with its smartphones like the OnePlus 8 Pro, so we've been eagerly waiting for what its first pair of true wireless ones would offer.

Today, Max J posted another image of Pods in a black variant that look less like AirPods than the leak from May and more like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. We also get a good look at what the charging case could like with a curved and compact form.

9to5Google said Max J's intel on Pods might not be as accurate as his previous leaks, so it's possible Pods won't like this. Still, there is enough evidence to believe OnePlus is working to bring wireless earbuds to market to compete with the AirPods.

If OnePlus can deliver AirPods-level sound quality at a lower price, then Apple’s audio division could have reason to be worried. At least until the release of AirPods Studio or AirPods 3. We don't know enough about the specs of OnePlus Pods or Apple's planned headphone products to know for sure yet.

It's possible that OnePlus is planning to debut Pods, or whatever the wireless earbuds are called, tomorrow alongside the mid-range OnePlus Nord smartphone. If that's the case Max J's previous release date information could reflect actual availability, which, like the OnePlus Nord, would be July.

We'll know in less than 24 hours whether these Pods leaks are real, and whether the new buds are primed to become the ultimate OnePlus accessory.