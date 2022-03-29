OnePlus 10 Pro launch event live stream — how to watch

We're finally going to get a good, long look at the OnePlus 10 Pro, a flagship phone that aims to take on Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup for the title of best Android phone. OnePlus is finally bringing its latest device to the U.S., with a big launch event slated for Thursday (March 31).

If it feels like we've been talking about the imminent arrival of the OnePlus 10 Pro for months now, that's because it's true. OnePlus first announced the OnePlus 10 Pro back in January, revealing the phone's camera features in a separate announcement. The OnePlus 10 Pro debuted in China two months ago, with OnePlus promising to bring the phone to other markets, including the U.S., later in 2022.

That time has now arrived. Last week, OnePlus set a global launch date of March 31 for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT event should helped us get re-acquainted with the OnePlus 10 Pro, as the phone maker reveals more information like pricing a launch date.

Here's what you need to know about finding a OnePlus 10 Pro launch event live stream, and what you can expect to hear from the phone company as it talks up the OnePlus 10 Pro's consumer appeal.

When is the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch?

The OnePlus 10 Pro global launch takes place on Thursday, March 31. The event gets underway at 10 a.m. ET, which is 7 a.m. PT on the west coast. In the UK — where the OnePlus 10 Pro is also launching — the event begins at 3 p.m. BST.

With the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, pre-orders for the phone will begin. Anyone who places an order for the OnePlus 10 Pro starting Thursday will also get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro by ordering through the OnePlus online store.

How can I watch the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch live stream?

You're in luck — OnePlus has already posted a place-holder video on YouTube. When 10 a.m. ET on March 31 rolls around, the live stream will launch, beaming the OnePlus news directly to anyone who's tuning in.

If you need something to stoke your anticipation, the March 31 OnePlus 10 Pro launch event has its own 30-second trailer.

What do we know about the OnePlus 10 Pro?

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Screen size: 6.7 inches

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8, 12 GB

Storage: 128, 256 GB

Rear cameras: 48MP main; 50MP ultrawide; 8MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery size: 5,000 mAh

Charging speed: 80W wired; 50W wireless

Size: 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches

To be honest, a lot of the pieces of the OnePlus 10 Pro puzzle fell into place in January when OnePlus first disclosed specs for its new device. We're looking at a 6.7-inch phone with a display that can refresh at 120Hz. Like the Galaxy S22 family, the OnePlus 10 Pro is turning to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as its main engine, and you'll be able to charge the phone's 5,000 mAh battery at 8OW.

Lens specialist Hasselblad is back to team up with OnePlus after the two companies worked so well together on improving the cameras for the OnePlus 9 family. The OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 48MP main camera, a 509MP ultrawide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. That ultrawide lens now supports a 150-degree field of view, which is a lot more than rival camera phones offer.

It's the Hasselblad-designed features, though, that should make the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras a contender for our best camera phones list. All three rear cameras can shoot in 10-bit color while an updated the Hasselblad Pro mode lets you capture images in the 12-bit RAW format. A new Movie mode gives you the ability to adjust ISO and shutter speed on the fly when you capture video.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

What haven't we heard yet about the OnePlus 10 Pro?

So what missing info does OnePlus still have to share about its new phone? Let's start with the price — we know the OnePlus 10 Pro costs 4699 yuan in China, but there's no U.S. or U.K. pricing at the moment. OnePlus figures to remedy that at its March 31 product launch.

A straight conversion of 4699 yuan amounts to roughly $737. But phone makers rarely do straight conversions, instead adjusting prices for particular regions. The Chinese price of the OnePlus 10 Pro gives us a general idea of what OnePlus is going to charge for the phone elsewhere, but until an official price is set, we're just guessing.

We're also waiting to hear a release date for the OnePlus 10 Pro. With pre-orders beginning this Thursday, that could mean the phone won't hit retail shelves for at least another week. We're also interested to see which carriers will offer the OnePlus 10 Pro to their customers.

Could there be other products at the OnePlus event?

We wouldn't rule it out. Thus far, there's been no mention of a standard (and less expensive) OnePlus 10 model, which would be a departure from OnePlus' previous launch strategy. Earlier this month, hints of a OnePlus 10 began to surface, while additional rumors have suggested that a OnePlus 10 Ultra model could follow later in the year.

The OnePlus Watch debuted last year, as OnePlus tried its hand at the smartwatch game. Some rumors have indicated a OnePlus Watch 2 may be in development, but it's unclear if a smartwatch follow-up is far along enough to show off this week.