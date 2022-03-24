OnePlus 10 Pro launch day revealed — here's when you can pre-order

If you've been waiting for the OnePlus 10 Pro to finally go on sale somewhere were you can actually buy it, then the good news is you've only got a week left.

The global launch of OnePlus' new flagship will take place on March 31 at 10 a.m. ET/ 3 p.m. U.K. OnePlus has announced this announcement, with its typical flair, by launching a modified version of the phone into space to take some attractive horizon shots.

After three months of waiting, users outside China will now be able to pre-order the phone from the March 31, with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds if they do so through OnePlus' own online store. However, we've yet to put the OnePlus 10 Pro to the test, so if you're wanting to make sure you spend your money wisely, make sure you check out our review when that goes live.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's still no sign of any other OnePlus 10 models. While it's been rumored that we'll see both a standard OnePlus 10 and a OnePlus 10 Ultra by the end of the year, for now we're just getting a Pro model like the Chinese market.

Looking at OnePlus' likely competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 6 Pro , the 10 Pro is in a tough spot. OnePlus has usually kept its price below those of Samsung, but with the attraction of class-leading display, performance and charging specs. But with the Pixel 6 Pro, there's another cheap but powerful Android flagship for OnePlus to go up against, and one that has the benefit of Google's software development might to give it all sorts of unique and handy features.

The OnePlus 10 Pro may well be a fantastic phone just looking at the on-paper specs, but it's got a tougher than usual challenge ahead to actually get sales. We look forward to finding out if it can meet that tall order.