North Carolina vs Wisconsin live stream: How to watch March Madness online

North Carolina vs Wisconsin channel, start time The North Carolina vs Wisconsin live stream will begin at 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT Friday March 19th.

It will be on CBS.

The North Carolina vs Wisconsin live stream will be a battle of the experienced versus the not so experienced. The Tar Heels (18-10) have relied on their underclassman to get them to this March Madness live stream .

Four of their six minutes leaders consist of three Freshman and one sophomore. The Badgers (17-12) are the opposite. They rely on their seniors to carry the workload. If this experience shows itself anywhere it’s in the turnover battle.

UNC has been one of the worst teams in the nation at turning the ball over, giving it away 14.7 times per game while Wisconsin turns it over just 8.9 times per game, the lowest rate in the country. Although young, UNC boasts talent. Sophomore forward Armando Bacot recorded team highs in points (12ppg) and rebounds (8rpg) during the season while shooting 62% from the field. Freshman guard Kerwin Walton leads the Tar Heels shooting 41.5% from three. Their senior talent comes from Garrison Brooks who nets 10ppg and was part of the Tar Heels run that made it to the Sweet 16 in 2019.

When things are going well for the Badgers it’s likely due the way their senior guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison are shooting. Trice leads the team with 13.7 points per game while Davison shoots 37.6% from three. Down low, forward Micah Potter averages close to 13 ppg and leads the team with just under six boards a game. The Tar Heels are coming off a tough 69-66 loss to Florida State in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament while the Badgers fell to Iona 62-57 in the Big 10 quarterfinals.

North Carolina enters the game as 1.5 point favorites. The over/under is 137.5.

North Carolina vs Wisconsin live streams in the US

In the US, the North Carolina vs Wisconsin game airs on CBS at 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT Friday March 19.

You can watch on Paramount Plus, Sling TV, or other streaming services that carry CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

North Carolina vs Wisconsin live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find North Carolina vs Wisconsin in UK streaming services.

North Carolina vs Wisconsin live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups — but they're not saying which ones. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.