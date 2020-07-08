Nintendo Switch games are up to 50% off at GameStop right now

Looking for some additional titles to play on your Nintendo Switch while spending more time at home? GameStop is holding a special Game Days Sale right now, during which you can save up to 50% off of some of the Switch's best-selling titles.

We aren't talking budget games or lesser-known releases, either. GameStop has Mario, Yoshi, Splatoon, Spyro, Crash, and more up for grabs, all at steep discounts that should make stocking up on your favorite franchises a decidedly cheaper affair. There’s certainly something here for everyone.

Nintendo Switch Games Sale: Save up to 50% @ GameStop

There are plenty of first-party games to choose from, with standouts including the delightful New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which is available for $39.99, a $20 discount, or the level-making tool kit Super Mario Maker 2 for the same price. Splatoon 2 ($20 off), Yoshi's Crafted World ($20 off), and Mario Tennis Aces ($20 off) are also available to beef up your stock of Nintendo titles.

Third-party Switch titles get the sale treatment as well, with a variety of titles discounted by $10 or more. Get your fill of platforming with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($10 off) as well as the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($10 off) for some satisfying, retro platforming action.

The Switch port of the wildly popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is up for grabs as part of a similar deal. It may look a bit rough, but this version offers players a great way to enjoy one of the best RPGs of all time on the go – and it offers dozens of hours of gameplay. The same can certainly be said about ports of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Diablo III: Eternal Collection. Witcher 3 and Diablo are $10 off, while Saints Row IV has been discounted by $15.

These deals are set to remain live through Saturday (July 11), so there's plenty of time to deliberate whether you're ready to dive back into the world of Rapture in BioShock: The Collection or you think it's finally time to give Just Dance 2020 a try.