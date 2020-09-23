New on Netflix October 2020: Shows, movies and original series

Something wicked this way comes on the new on Netflix list for October 2020. To prepare us for Halloween, Netflix has a ton of horror movies, scary shows and creepy docuseries that will have us keeping the lights on all night long.

So what's new on Netflix this month? One of the biggest highlights (and most timely) is The Haunting of Bly Manor, from the creator of Haunting of Hill House. The anthology series takes several cast members from Hill House and transports them into a brand-new, equally chilling story.

Two star-studded movies are also new on Netflix in October. The Trial of the Chicago 7 comes from writer/director Aaron Sorkin and stars Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton and Jeremy Strong. And the romantic thriller Rebecca pairs Armie Hammer and Lily James in the adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's classic novel.

October also brings a documentary about the K-pop band BLACKPINK, the second volume of Unsolved Mysteries and the holiday rom-com Holidate. And ... DAVID, YAY ... Schitt's Creek season 6 is paddling along this month, so you can watch the conclusion of the Emmy winning comedy.

That's just the tip of the Netflix iceberg. The streaming service's huge library is growing even bigger, with the addition of classic and favorite movie titles like Fargo, Moneyball and Carol.

Browsing by specific genres? Check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix. And if you feel like you've watched everything on the streamer, you may be surprised at Netflix hidden gems that can be unearthed deep within the library.

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for October 2020, we've also got the titles that hit Netflix during the last days of September, so you don't miss anything that just dropped.

Best new shows and movies on Netflix in October 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor (October 9)

The Haunting of Hill House is one of the best horror shows on Netflix, and creator Mike Flanagan takes the concept to the next installment in the anthology. Bly Manor is loosely based on Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. And while the new season features many of the same cast members as Hill House — including Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson Cohen and Henry Thomas — they play completely different characters. The story tells of a young governess hired by a man to look after his orphaned niece and nephew. After arriving at their country home, she begins see troubling visions.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (October 16)

West Wing and Newsroom creator Aaron Sorkin brings his snappy, quick dialogue to this recounting of the real-life trial of anti-Vietnam protesters charged with conspiracy and inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The strong ensemble casts include two recent Emmy winners in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeremy Strong, as well as Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Mark Rylance and Eddie Redmayne. With that pedigree, the film is sure to contend during this year's strange awards season.

Rebecca (October 21)

Daphne du Maurier’s classic 1938 gothic novel has been adapted into film several times, most notably Alfred Hitchcock's Oscar-winning 1940 version with Laurence Olivier. Netflix's new take will have a hard act to follow. Armie Hammer stars as the handsome widower Maxim de Winter who brings his new young wife (Lily James) to his estate on the English coast. There, Mrs. de Winter is haunted by the memory of Maxim's first wife, Rebecca, no thanks to the sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got quotes from Netflix to help explain its latest originals that you might not know about.

New on Netflix September 23

Enola Holmes (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord."

New on Netflix September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "The Chef Show returns for another season as Jon Favreau (Director/actor) and award-winning Chef Roy Choi come back together to continue learning, sharing, and celebrating different flavors, cultures and people. The two friends explore new recipes, collaborate with big names in the culinary world, and connect over their shared passion for bringing people together over a delicious meal."

New on Netflix September 25

A Perfect Crime (Netflix Documentary)

Country-Ish (Netflix Original)

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)

Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

New on Netflix September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

New on Netflix September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this docuseries."

New on Netflix September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Comedy Special)

Netflix says: "Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men."

New on Netflix September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Documentary)

Wentworth: Season 8

New on Netflix October 1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

Pasal Kau / All Because of You (Netflix Film)

The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

New on Netflix October 2

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "While a lifetime of making documentaries has convinced her of the power of true stories, Kirsten Johnson is ready to use every escapist movie-making trick in the book if it will help her 86-year-old psychiatrist father elude death."

Netflix says: "Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance."

Netflix says: "Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life."

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)

The Binding (Netflix Film)

Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)

Serious Men (Netflix Film)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix October 4

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future."

New on Netflix October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)

Walk Away from Love

New on Netflix October 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them."

To the Lake (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix October 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "In this docuseries, a tight-knit group of deaf students share their stories and explore the perks and pitfalls of life at Gallaudet University."

Netflix says: "In this docuseries, a tight-knit group of deaf students share their stories and explore the perks and pitfalls of life at Gallaudet University." The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "Desperate for a breakthrough as she turns 40, down-on-her-luck New York playwright Radha reinvents herself as a rapper and searches for her true voice." The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes ... the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England." Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Netflix says: "After years on the grind, Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin to cleanse his “mind, body and soul." In The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, a new 5-episode docu-series, the comedian is joined by his celebrity friends as he attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature."

New on Netflix October 14

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "Record-shattering Korean girl band BLACKPINK tell their story — and detail the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise."

Moneyball

New on Netflix October 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters."

Netflix says: "Shot in isolation, this tragicomic anthology series features both dark and funny takes on how people strive to stay connected while staying apart."

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix October 16

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Netflix Original)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Family)

Unfriended

New on Netflix October 18

ParaNorman

New on Netflix October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases."

New on Netflix October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "TV legend David Letterman teams up with Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr. and more for another season of in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions."

Netflix says: "After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas)."

New on Netflix October 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (Netflix Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

New on Netflix October 23

Over the Moon (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess."

Netflix says: " ... a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children."

Move (Netflix Original)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix October 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix October 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year."

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix October 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

His House (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix October 31

The 12th Man

What’s Leaving Netflix September and October 2020

Sept. 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Sept. 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving Oct. 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving Oct. 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving Oct. 6

The Water Diviner

Leaving Oct. 7

The Last Airbender

Leaving Oct. 17

The Green Hornet

Leaving Oct. 19

Paper Year

Leaving Oct. 22

While We're Young

Leaving Oct. 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving Oct. 30

Kristy

Leaving Oct. 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura