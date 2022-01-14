Trending

Netflix is raising prices: This is how much more you'll spend

By published

All three Netflix price tiers are going up

Netflix logo on a TV screen next to a vase of flowers
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Breaking news: Netflix's monthly price is going up for most folks, with those who pay the most bearing the highest price bump. And the pricing is official as of today (Jan. 14).

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is raising the price of its Standard plan (the one most people have) by $1.50 to $15.49 in the U.S. This is the 1080p plan that lets you stream from two screens at once. 

The Premium package — which lets you stream in up to 4K UHD on up to four screens at once — is going up by $2, to $19.99 per month. Netflix's HD (720p) $8.99 per month package gets the smallest price bump, now at $9.99.

We will be updating this story as we learn more about how one of the best streaming services just got a little more expensive.

Henry T. Casey
Henry T. Casey

Henry is a senior editor at Tom’s Guide covering streaming media, laptops and all things Apple, reviewing devices and services for the past six-plus years. Prior to joining Tom's Guide, he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. He's also covered the wild world of professional wrestling for Cageside Seats, interviewing athletes and other industry veterans.