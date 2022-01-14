Netflix is raising prices: This is how much more you'll spend

Breaking news: Netflix's monthly price is going up for most folks, with those who pay the most bearing the highest price bump. And the pricing is official as of today (Jan. 14).

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is raising the price of its Standard plan (the one most people have) by $1.50 to $15.49 in the U.S. This is the 1080p plan that lets you stream from two screens at once.

The Premium package — which lets you stream in up to 4K UHD on up to four screens at once — is going up by $2, to $19.99 per month. Netflix's HD (720p) $8.99 per month package gets the smallest price bump, now at $9.99.

We will be updating this story as we learn more about how one of the best streaming services just got a little more expensive.