Mandalorian season 3 to stream in February 2023

We've just gotten word about everyone's favorite Mandalorian and his sidekick Grogu. And there's both good news and bad news. We're on the ground at the Star Wars Celebration Lucasfilm Showcase where new details about The Mandalorian season 3 have emerged. The good news: we have been told that production has wrapped on the new season!

The bad news, sadly, is that it seems like it's going to take a while for us to get to see what the titular bounty hunter and his pint-sized buddy do next. That's because Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau told panel attendees that The Mandalorian season 3 isn't coming until February 2023. That specific month was added via the official Mandalorian social media:

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CHqUL1gec7May 26, 2022 See more

Oh, and expect more Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) who is returning "with unfinished business." The attendees were shown a small teaser from the show that they were asked to not post online, so expect that to leak any minute now.

Bo-Katan, for those who don't remember the end of Mandalorian season 2 so clearly, called Din Djarin a fake Mandalorian before the chaotic events of the finale. Oh, and she watched as Grogu left with Luke Skywalker and R2-D2. Seems like she might be the next threat to abduct Baby Yoda.

Eric Goldman (opens in new tab) of getFandom reports that the Mandalorian teaser shows Djarin meeting with the Armorer and Bo-Katan seperately, and reuniting with Greef. He declares what we already know: he's "going to Mandalore to be forgiven for [his] transgressions." Other characters seen in the trailer include an incognito Dr. Pershing, Peli Motto and Carson Teva.

Other Star Wars TV news: Ahsoka, Andor and more

The Star Wars: Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson, we learned, is also debuting in 2023. For Force-hungry fans who want something sooner? Andor is coming out on August 31.

Director Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) was there to confirm the news that he's working on a show about 10-year-olds who get "lost in the Star Wars universe." The series is called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and it stars Jude Law. But don't think it's a kids show. It will take place in the same era as Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.