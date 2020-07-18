Man United vs. Chelsea live stream: Start time, TV channels, how to watch FA Cup online

Man United vs. Chelsea start time and TV channels The Man United vs. Chelsea FA Cup semifinal kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The ESPN Plus streaming service has the exclusive rights to the match in the U.S. UK viewers can watch the game on BBC One at 6 p.m. BST.

The road to the FA Cup narrows Sunday night narrows on Sunday (July 19), with the Manchester United vs. Chelsea match. The winner of this FA Cup semifinal will go on to play for the title to be decided on Aug. 1 behind closed doors in London's Wembley Stadium.

Both teams have tasted FA Cup glory in recent years, with Chelsea winning the title in 2018 and Manchester United lifting the cup four years ago. This season, Man United vs. Chelsea matches have been titled in the Red Devils' favor — Man United has won all three meetings against the Blues, beating them twice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup.

Whoever wins in the FA Cup semifinal, it's a match you won't want to miss. Here's how to find a Man United vs. Chelsea live stream and how a VPN can help you watch this FA Cup match.

How can I use a VPN to watch Man United vs. Chelsea?

You don't have to miss the Man United vs. Chelsea live stream if you're traveling when the FA Cup semifinal kicks off. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you easily stream the match. With a VPN, you can disguise your location, which allows you to access the same streaming services you'd enjoy at home.

We've tested many different options, and the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Man United vs. Chelsea live streams in the US

The only place to watch any FA Cup matches in the US is on ESPN Plus. That's ESPN's $5-a-month streaming service which features a lot of soccer and other live sports (at least, when live sports are being played). The good news about ESPN Plus is that you don't need a cable subscription to access the service; however, cable TV subscribers will need to pay the $5 a month subscription fee to get ESPN Plus since it's not included in cable packages.

ESPN Plus: ESPN's subscription streaming service doesn't require a cable subscription and costs $5 a month. In addition to live sports including soccer, UFC, college basketball and more, ESPN Plus includes original programming and access to content on ESPN's website.

If you'd like streaming TV shows and Disney on top of your live sports coverage, Disney offers a $12.99 a month bundle that packages ESPN Plus with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Man United vs. Chelsea live streams in the UK

The FA Cup semifinal kicks off at 6 p.m. BST, and you'll find coverage of Man United vs. Chelsea on BBC1. That means the match will also be available to live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Man United vs. Chelsea live streams in Canada

In Canada, the Man United vs. Chelsea match is available on Sportsnet. The match also airs on Sportsnet World.

Man United vs. Chelsea live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of other countries and where you can watch the Man United vs. Chelsea match on Sunday.

Australia: ESPN, WatchESPN Australia, Kayo Sports

ESPN, WatchESPN Australia, Kayo Sports Austria: DAZN, TRT Spor

DAZN, TRT Spor Dominican Republic: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Norte, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Norte

ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Norte, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Norte Germany: DAZN

DAZN India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Eir Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

TalkSport Radio UK, Eir Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Italy: DAZN

DAZN Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte

ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, ESPN, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, ESPN, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean Spain: DAZN

DAZN U.S. Virgin Islands: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.