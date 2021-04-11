Logitech kills off Harmony universal remotes — but there's a little good news

The world of universal remotes just got a bit less universal, as Logitech announced that it would be discontinuing its line of universal remotes. However, there's a little silver lining, as the company said that it would continue to support the platform for current users.

Logitech's Harmony remotes, which include the Harmony Elite, Harmony 950, Harmony Companion, and Harmony 665, will continue to be sold on Logitech's site and through retailers while supplies last.

In a post on its support page, Logitech confirmed the rumored news, but said that new and current users would not be affected. "We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes," read the statement. "We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered."

Logitech's Harmony remotes dominate our list of the best universal remotes, largely because they're one of the only companies making such products — which is perhaps telling in itself. The company had not released a new universal remote since the Logitech Harmony Express, which was launched in April 2019, but discontinued last August.

In an interview with The Verge in 2019, Logitech's CEO noted that universal remotes weren't as popular, as streaming services built into the best TVs and devices have obviated the need for multiple remotes to control a variety of AV equipment.

There remain a few options outside of Logitech, including the Sevenhugs Smart Remote, the Caavo Control Center, and even the Amazon Fire TV Cube, if you don't mind using Alexa. But the exit of the Logitech Harmony line certainly represents a shift in the market.