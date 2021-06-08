Locke and Key season 2 release date and new photos revealed

Locke and Key season 2 is coming — and it's coming this October. Netflix just broke the news during its Geeked Week stream. And they also gave us a bunch of photos of the new season, including the above shot of uncle Duncan with a key.

Locke and Key fans have been waiting a long time for this news. Netflix announced it was renewing the series for its second season back on March 30, 2020. The tweet breaking the news stated "more keys, more demons, more aloha," before inserting a middle finger emoji and stating "Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!!"

The new photos for Locke and Key season 2 show Kinsey walking on water, Bode with a new friend and Nina sharing coffee with a potential new love interest and more.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix)

Spoilers for Locke and Key season 1 follow!

Locke and Key is one of Netflix's many YA-targeted supernatural series' focusing on the Locke siblings (Tyler, Kinsey and Bode) who move into Keyhouse (their family's ancestral home) with their mother Nina after their father's mysterious murder. A demon named Dodge is the main villain for the show, and manipulates the family through the keys that play a central role to the show.

While the family believed they defeated Dodge at the end of season 1, the demon was still active as Gabe, one Locke sibling Kinsey's love interests.

Locke and Key season 2 is currently in post-production, having wrapped production in April 2021. Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke) announced the news on her Instagram on April 16.

A post shared by Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) A photo posted by on

Casting news has been simple: Deadline reported that Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones have been upgraded to series regulars. Brendan Hines is joining the cast as well.