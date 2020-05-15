Lenovo Memorial Day sale takes $1,600 off ThinkPads, Yogas

Lenovo is kicking off its Memorial Day sales a few days early with some epic discounts on its entire line of laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1s.

One of the best laptop deals in Lenovo's sale gets you a Yoga C740 2-in-1 for just $788.49 via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". What makes this such an epic bargain is that the laptop packs a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and a generous 512GB SSD. On the gaming front, you can get Legion laptops starting as low as $912 after coupon "EXTRAFIVE".

Meanwhile, if you're looking for where to buy webcams — Lenovo also has a ton of accessories on sale including the Lenovo 500 FHD, which is in stock for $47.49 via coupon "EXTRAFIVE".

Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam: $47 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo 500 FHD webcam records in 1080p and also features facial recognition technology. It features a 75-degree lens plus 360-degree pan-and-til controls. Coupon "EXTRAFIVE" knocks it down to $47.49. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740: was $869 now $788 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C740 is the best bargain in Lenovo's sale. It packs a 14-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $788.49 via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". The 2-in-1 also has Dolby Atmos speakers, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a privacy shutter for its webcam. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1: was $1,399 now $919 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga C930 packs a 13.9-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features an ultra-slim 14.5mm profile and soundbar hinge that pumps out surround audio. Use coupon code "YOGA4U" to drop its price to $919.99.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: was $999 now $949 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a business convertible that can double as your everyday machine. It packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Coupon "EXTRAFIVE" drops its price to just $949.05. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540: was $959 now $912 @ Lenovo

Perfect for gamers who don't need an extreme machine, the Legion Y540 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD w/ 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 video card. Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" drops its price to $912. View Deal