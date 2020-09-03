Lana Del Rey releasing new album Chemtrails over the Country Club — how to stream it

Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails over the Country Club cheat sheet Release date: Sept. 5, 2020

Confirmed tracks: "Tulsa Jesus Freak," "Chemtrails over the Country Club" and "Let Me Love You Like a Woman"

Label: Polydor/Interscope

Is Lana Del Rey's new album Chemtrails over the Country Club actually coming out this week, or will we just stick with our blue jeans and video games while we wait? That's the question facing all of LDR's fans, as the details for the singer-songwriter's 7th studio album all point to this weekend, but haven't been updated in a while.

The conversation for this new album started around a bit of controversy, with LDR taking swings at a perceived double standard she saw in the industry, where she's been criticized for "glamorizing abuse."

Unfortunately, Del Rey's argument or message was lost because of the drama it kicked up by being disgruntled at the lack of critique that "Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé" have gotten for their "number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating etc."

At the very end of the post, she revealed that her next album (which we now know to be Chemtrails over the Country Club) will come out on Sept. 5. While Del Rey didn't say which year, it's not crazy to presume she meant 2020.

That being said, this year Sept. 5 is falling on a Saturday, a highly irregular date for albums (which typically drop on Sundays). It's all enough to make us think there have been unannounced delays.

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

But we do have proof of the new music that Lana has been working on. Del Rey posted a snippet of herself listening to album track "Tulsa Jesus Freak," and while it's been taken off of Instagram, it's still in her official Facebook page:

Further, here is Lana giving us a report from the set of the music video for the song Chemtrails over the Country Club. In the clip, she tells us to expect a new track before the video, saying "And before you even see this, you’ll hear another song called Let Me Love You Like A Woman, and I just want to let you know that I love the record."

On the set of…… @neilkrug 📸 @_brthr_ 🎥

That last line gives us all the optimism we need, suggesting that the album is finished and ready to be dropped (though she ends the post saying "I’m looking forward to finishing this up for you," which could refer to the video or anything else).

As for when we could expect to see her on tour, she's setting expectations far into the future, saying "I love you guys, and I can’t wait to see you soon… probably in 2030."

How to listen to Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails over the Country Club

If Lana's Chemtrails over the Country Club does debut this weekend, expect it to be streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

What makes us pause with thinking that the album isn't even being promoted on her own website yet, which is currently hyping fans for her upcoming audiobook of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

That being said, a surprise drop could still happen as originally planned, which would be pretty surprising given the lack of recent promotion.

Lana Del Rey: Chemtrails over the Country Club reviews

More reason for pause comes from the lack of any reviews of the album, though music critics have often been forced to put reviews together in short sprints of time, when artists drop albums when we least expect them to.