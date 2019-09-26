Killer Deal: Moto G7 with Alexa Now $199

Good news If you're in the market for a new phone that won't give you sticker shock. Today only, Amazon is taking up to 30% off unlocked Moto G7 and Z3 smartphones.

For instance, you can get the Unlocked Motorola Moto G7 with Alexa on sale for $199. Normally priced at $290, that's $90 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this budget phone. It's also one the best unlocked smartphones you can get. (Curious to see what deals Amazon might have in store for the holiday season? Make sure to check out our 2019 guide to the best Black Friday Amazon deals).

Unlocked Motorola Moto G7: was $290 now $199 @ Amazon

The Moto G7 features a marvelous 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. At $199, this budget phone is an even greater value. View Deal

The Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2270 x 1080) display, 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 632 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. In our Moto G7 review, we liked its beautiful display, great performance, and broad wireless carrier compatibility. Although we thought the battery life could be better, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its solid performance.

We also like that it has Amazon Alexa onboard, so you can ask Alexa to read you the latest news, weather, or traffic updates.

For power users, Amazon also has the Moto G7 Power on sale for $187.99 ($62 off). Its 5,000 mAh battery endured 15.5 hours in our battery test, which makes it the longest lasting smartphone battery and one of the best android phones around.

The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power are universally unlocked phones for hassle-free BYOD activation with any CDMA or GSM U.S. carrier network. They're compatible with contract and prepaid carriers including AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, T–Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon.

If you want to spend the least amount of money for your phone, Amazon also offers the unlocked Moto G7 Play for $169 ($30 off).