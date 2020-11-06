Killer Black Friday laptop deals kick off early Best Buy sale

Best Buy Black Friday deals are kicking off early, with 'The Wish List' sales event already offering big discounts to top products for a limited time. Now through Sunday, November 8, Best Buy is offering some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen from any retailer so far.

One of the standout items listed in the event is the touchscreen HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 (13") laptop on sale for $849.99, which is down from $1,249.99. That's one of the biggest discounts on a leading laptop model we've seen. You can save $150 on Dell XPS 13 models, too.

Below we've rounding up our top picks in Best Buy's first wave of Black Friday deals. Be sure to check out our Best Buy Black Friday TV deals page for savings on this year's top sets.

Best Buy Black Friday Wish List deals

HP Spectre x360 13" 2-in-1:was $1,249 now $849 @ Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get. This model packs a 13.3-inch 4K touch display, Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 (9380): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Best Buy

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $1,349. That's $150 off and one of the early best XPS deals we've seen for Black Friday.

TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need in a new TV: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 50-inch screen for under $230? This is one of the top Black Friday deals around.

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Best Buy isn't holding back. The retailer has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS.

Sony ANC Headphones: was $199 now $88 @ Best Buy

Sony WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones have been discounted at the ridiculously low price of $88. These high quality, long-lasting, Bluetooth compatible headphones are over $100 off ahead of Black Friday.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: was $549 now $399 @ Best BUy

Need a versatile, cordless handheld vacuum that can handle everything from dirt to pet hair? The Cyclone V10 Animal is more powerful than its light frame would suggest, and it's going for $150 off right now at Best Buy.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $39 now $18 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a clever little smart speaker, and now it's now only $18. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199.99, now $139.99 @ Best Buy

Ring's excellent video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current, and comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: was $399 now $339 @ Best Buy

The new Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale thanks to a rare deal during Best Buy's deals event. You can get the 41mm, Bluetooth-only version of the smartwatch for $60 off right now.

Early Black Friday deals

