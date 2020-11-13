Ireland vs Wales live stream: How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby

Ireland vs Wales start time and channels Ireland vs Wales live stream kicks off at 7 p.m. GMT on Friday (Nov. 13). That converts to 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT in the U.S. FloSports will stream the game to U.S. viewers while U.K. rugby fans can watch the match on Channel 4 for free.

The Ireland vs Wales live stream is kicking off the return of international rugby in the brand new Autumn Nations Cup tournament. Both teams aren't entering the fixture in the strongest position, but Ireland's got a little more momentum on its side.

That's because Ireland took their three Six Nations matches in Dublin, whereas Wales has been struggling under Wayne Pivac's watch. They've hit 8th overall int world rankings, and lost 5 of 6 Tests under Pivac.

The Autumn Nations Cup 2020 is composed of the same six countries that we saw duke it out in the Six Nations tourney — England, France, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy, with Fiji and Georgia added for good measure. The Cup begins with each team taking three round-robin matches over the next three weekends before a finals weekend on Dec. 5 and 6 to crown a winner.

If you'd like to watch the Ireland vs Wales Autumn Nations Cup opener, we can help you find a live stream of the match. We can also show you how to use a VPN to stream Ireland vs Wales if the match isn't airing in your area.

How to use a VPN to stream Ireland vs Wales

If you're having a hard time finding the Ireland vs Wales Autumn Nations Cup match, a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your rescue. Using a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world. That can allow you to watch live streams of events like Ireland vs Wales that might otherwise be geolocked in your location.

Ireland vs Wales live streams in the U.S.

FloSports has the streaming rights for Autumn Nations Cup games in the U.S., and it will carry the Ireland vs Wales match today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT through its FloRugby channel. A subscriptions costs $12.50 a month if you sign up for a year of service; otherwise a FloRugby plan costs $29.99 a month.

With FloRugby, you're able to stream matches live or on demand. The service is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Free Ireland vs Wales live streams for the UK, Ireland and France

Autumn Nations Cup games are available on a wide range of free streaming services internationally. Specifically: Channel 4 in the UK, France 2 in France, RTE in Ireland and S4C in Wales are streaming the fixture for free.

Neat, right? From those regions, and travelling abroad? ExpressVPN can help you sign into the UK's All 4 streaming service, grab a France 2 feed, get S4C via the BBC iPlayer or stream from the RTE Player browser or mobile device app.

Ireland vs Wales live streams in Canada

Autumn Nations Cup rugby matches stream on DAZN, so you'll want to subscribe to that service to watch Ireland vs Wales. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.