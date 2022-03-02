iPhone SE 3 release date just tipped by Belkin accessory listing

We're on the cusp of the iPhone SE 3 launch if rumors are to be believed. And now thanks to a leaked accessory listing, we might have an inkling of a release date. We think there could be a spring Apple event on March 8, which would line up well with this leak.

Courtesy of our sister site iMore, Belkin may have just spilled the beans on the iPhone SE 3's possible release date: March 10. This screen protector is listed as compatible with the iPhone SE 3rd Generation, and the render shows the same design as the iPhone SE (2020). That is, it looks like the rumors about Apple keeping the iPhone 8 body might be true.

(Image credit: iMore)

As you can see in the leaked image, Belkin sure seems to think the iPhone SE 3 will have the same design as its predecessor. We had hoped for a more modern design, since the 5-year-old iPhone 8 body looks very dated by today's standards. But Apple does its own thing regardless of what we all think.

Furthermore, the leaked listing says that the tempered glass screen protector will be available on March 10, which is next Thursday. If Apple does end up holding an event on March 8, that would mean the iPhone SE 3 could be available later next week. However, it's more likely that the new budget iPhone will come out later in the month with pre-orders going live sooner.

(Image credit: iMore)

As for what to expect, we believe that the iPhone SE 3 will feature two key upgrades over the 2020 model. The first and most obvious being that Apple will likely use the A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 to power the iPhone SE 3. But more importantly, it's very likely that Apple will make this the first budget 5G iPhone.

5G would certainly make the iPhone SE 3 more appealing to budget-conscious Apple customers, since the next affordable iPhone is the LTE-only iPhone 11. To get 5G, you need an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. This is all the more exciting since we expect Apple to keep the same $399 price point as the iPhone SE (2020). However, there's one rumor that the iPhone SE could cost as low as $299.

We could hear about the Apple Spring event any day now, but some people theorize that Apple may have decided to postpone or even cancel said event given the Ukraine crisis.