iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals 2021 — best sales right now

iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals are starting up, and if you want to save some money on the latest iPhones, now's the time to buy.

The iPhone 13 delivers great cameras, improved battery life and stellar displays, plus the best performance around from its A15 Bionic chip. But you'll need to move fast to grab one of these iPhone 13 deals, as high demand and relatively short supply means these phone deals can go in and out of stock very fast, much like the other Cyber Monday deals that are live now.

Take a look at the host of iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals we've assembled below. And we'd buy now as some models are delayed well into December due to high demand.

Top 5 iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals

Best iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals

iPhone 13

iPhone 13: $300 gift card w/ purchase @ Walmart iPhone 13: $300 gift card w/ purchase @ Walmart

When buying an iPhone 13 with Verizon or AT&T, Walmart will give you $300 back in the form of a gift card. You need to activate your phone by December 3 to get it though, so if you take advantage of this deal, don't wait around once you've bought the phone.

iPhone 13: up to $1,600 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon iPhone 13: up to $1,600 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,600 off any new iPhone 13 model. You'll get up to $800 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $800 to help cover the cost of switching. Existing members can get up to $440 off with trade-in.

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering new and existing customers the iPhone 13 for free after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ T-Mobile iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ T-Mobile

If you're after two iPhone 13s right now, T-Mobile will let you get one for free if you buy both on monthly plans and open two new lines. You then get the price of the cheapest phone back over 30 months in credits on your bill. This deal is valid on all four iPhone 13 models, including the mini, Pro and Pro Max. Just remember it's the least valuable model that you'll get for free though.

iPhone 13: up to $1,000 off and $130 off AirPods with trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile iPhone 13: up to $1,000 off and $130 off AirPods with trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

If you have a valuable-enough phone to trade in and are willing to pay for T-Mobile's most expensive data plan, the carrier will offer you a substantial discount on the iPhone 13, plus a second discount on a pair of AirPods. A Magenta Max plans costs $85/month, which is $15 more than the standard unlimited plan.

iPhone 13: up to $500 off and $65 off AirPods w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile iPhone 13: up to $500 off and $65 off AirPods w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Don't want to spend all that money on T-Mobile's most expensive unlimited plan? You can still get some money off on your iPhone 13 purchase in addition to a discount on the AirPods just by trading in a device.

iPhone 13: up to $300 off w/ new line + trade-in @ Metro by T-Mobile iPhone 13: up to $300 off w/ new line + trade-in @ Metro by T-Mobile

Customers who switch to Metro by T-Mobile and trade in their old device can get up to $300 off a new iPhone 13. This is an in-store offer only.

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Apple iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

Apple also has a deal on the iPhone 13, offering up to $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. More recent iPhones are worth more, so keep that in mind before expecting the full $700 off.

iPhone 13 (Verizon): up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon iPhone 13 (Verizon): up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

If you'd rather get your iPhone 13 from Best Buy, you can save up to $800 on a new model for Verizon. You need to trade-in your old phone and sign up for an unlimited plan.

iPhone 13: save $200 with AT&T @ Best Buy iPhone 13: save $200 with AT&T @ Best Buy

If you don't want to trade in a phone, this is probably the best straight-up discount you can get on the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 13 mini). The discount comes in the form of cheaper monthly payments over 36 months or a single payment if you activate the phone on the day of purchase.

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini: $300 gift card w/ purchase @ Walmart iPhone 13 mini: $300 gift card w/ purchase @ Walmart

Purchasing an iPhone 13 mini with Verizon or AT&T via Walmart will net you $300 back in the form of a Walmart gift card. Just activate your phone before December 3 to take advantage of the deal.

iPhone 13 mini: Get a $100 gift card and free Beats Studio Buds @ Visible iPhone 13 mini: Get a $100 gift card and free Beats Studio Buds @ Visible

You'll pay a little more for an iPhone 13 mini at Visible than you might at other carriers — $720 versus $699 — but Visible includes a free pair of Beats Studio Buds with your purchase. You'll also qualify for a $100 gift card from the discount carrier.

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Currently at AT&T, new and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

iPhone 13 mini: up to $1,000 off and $130 off AirPods with trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile iPhone 13 mini: up to $1,000 off and $130 off AirPods with trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

With the right trade-in device and T-Mobile's Magenta MAX plan, you can get your iPhone mini for free along with a heavily discounted pair of AirPods.

iPhone 13 mini: up to $500 off and $65 off AirPods w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile iPhone 13 mini: up to $500 off and $65 off AirPods w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

You can still get plenty of money off of an iPhone 13 mini and AirPods at T-Movile just by trading in. The carrier will take off up to $500 on your mini and $65 off the wireless earbuds if you don't want to sign up for Magenta Max.

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,800 off the iPhone 13 Pro. You'll get up to $1,000 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $800 gift card to help cover the cost of switching. Existing members can get up to $440 off with trade-in. If you're looking for other offers, you can save $800 on a second iPhone 13 Pro when you buy the first model in Verizon's BOGO deal.

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing customers at AT&T can currently get the iPhone 13 Pro for up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

iPhone 13 Pro: 6 months free data @ Mint iPhone 13 Pro: 6 months free data @ Mint

Mint Mobile has one of the best cheap deals we've seen on the iPhone 13. New customers who port their number to Mint and buy a new iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro with a 6-month data plan will get 6 months of data for free. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G for free. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's 5G network.

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,000 off and $130 off AirPods w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,000 off and $130 off AirPods w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

iPhone 13 discounts are live at T-Mobile. The carrier is offering up to $1,000 off of the iPhone 13 Pro when you trade-in an eligible device and activate a new line of service on T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan, with a cheap pair of AirPods to sweeten the deal.

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $500 off and $65 off AirPods w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro: up to $500 off and $65 off AirPods w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

The discount here isn't as good as if you went for the unlimited plan deal, but that's still a lot of money off the iPhone 13 Pro, and you still get an AirPods discount too.

iPhone 13 Pro: $100 gift card + free AirPods Pro @ Visible iPhone 13 Pro: $100 gift card + free AirPods Pro @ Visible

From $41 a month, you can get yourself an iPhone 13 Pro and a free pair of AirPods Pro, plus $100 back in the form of a gift card. The only major caveats are you need to transfer your number, and you have to stick around for three months before the codes for your freebies arrive.

iPhone 13 Pro: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile iPhone 13 Pro: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Comcast customers who sign up for Xfinity Mobile can take $200 off their iPhone 13 Pro preorders. You must sign up for a 24 month Xfinity Mobile Device Payment Plan, activate a new Xfinity Mobile line, and port your current number to Xfinity Mobile to get this deal.

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Apple iPhone 13 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

If you don't want to deal with the carrier hassles, you can get up to $700 off the price of a new unlocked iPhone 13 Pro directly from Apple with a qualifying trade-in. Obviously, the more recent your old phone, the more credit you'll get on the new one.

iPhone 13 Pro (AT&T): $300 gift card@ Walmart iPhone 13 Pro (AT&T): $300 gift card@ Walmart

Walmart has a decent little discount on the iPhone 13 Pro for AT&T customers. Over the course of 36 months, you can save $50 on your iPhone 13 Pro. That's $26.37 per month.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. It's one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's premium handheld.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $1,800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $1,800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,800 off the iPhone 13 Pro. You'll get up to $1,000 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $800 to help cover the cost of switching. Existing members can get up to $440 off with trade-in.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off and $130 off AirPods w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off and $130 off AirPods w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a deal for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, too, offering up to $1,000 off the purchase of Apple's new big phone and $130 off of a pair of AirPods to go with them. You'll need to trade in a phone and subscribe to the Magenta Max plan. You also have to opt into the monthly billing in order to receive the bill credits.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $500 off and $65 off AirPods w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $500 off and $65 off AirPods w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

If you go for a plan other than the unlimited one, your iPhone 13 Pro Max deal is up to $500 off depending on your trade-in device's value, and $65 off of Apple's earbuds.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

If you don't want to deal with the carrier hassles, you can get up to $700 off the price of a new unlocked iPhone 13 Pro Max directly from Apple with a qualifying trade-in. Obviously, the more recent your old phone, the more credit you'll get on the new one.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $200 giftcard + free AirPods Pro @ Visible iPhone 13 Pro Max: $200 giftcard + free AirPods Pro @ Visible

From $45 a month, you can get yourself an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a free pair of AirPods Pro, plus $200 back in the form of a gift card. The only major caveats are you need to transfer your number, and you have to stick around for three months before the codes for your freebies arrive.

iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals UK

UK iPhone 13 deals

iPhone 13 Pro: From £42 a month with trade-in @ Vodaphone iPhone 13 Pro: From £42 a month with trade-in @ Vodaphone

Is your old phone still in good condition? If so you can likely get several pounds a month off of your iPhone 13 Pro and monthly data plan. The more recent and expensive your phone, the more you'll get back.

iPhone 13 Pro: £49 upfront/£44.99 per month after @ iD mobile iPhone 13 Pro: £49 upfront/£44.99 per month after @ iD mobile

Put down £49 on an iPhone 13 Pro, and you can pay just £44.99 per month for the phone and a monthly unlimited data contract at iD Mobile. That's a savings of £192 over the usual monthly cost on a 24-month contract.

iPhone 13: £0 upfront, £45 per month @ Affordable Mobiles iPhone 13: £0 upfront, £45 per month @ Affordable Mobiles

Affordable Mobiles has a deal for Three customers, offering an iPhone 13 with £0 upfront and £45 per month after. With that, the plan offers unlimited talk and text and 100GB of data.

iPhone 13 mini: £0 upfront + 60GB/month for half price @ Sky Mobile iPhone 13 mini: £0 upfront + 60GB/month for half price @ Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile is offering an iPhone 13 mini for £0 upfront with a £24 monthly cost after that. Combined with Sky's discounted 60GB package, and that's £39 a month for a brand new iPhone and plenty of data.

iPhone 13 Cyber Monday — best accessories

To go along with your new iPhone, we recommend some other essentials, especially a case. Luckily, we have several options for you.

Of course, there's more to getting the most out of your phone. A case can help keep it safe and make it look nice, but there are some other of the best iPhone 13 accessories we think you should check out to enhance your experience.

iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals — what to expect

The iPhone 13 is one of the best phones you can buy. Naturally, it comes with a high price tag. The base iPhone 13 costs $799, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost $999 and $1,099, respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 mini is the smallest and least-expensive model in the lineup coming in at $699.

As far as deals are concerned, practically every major carrier is currently offering free iPhone 13 deals. These freebie deals are generally reserved for the holidays. (Last year, we saw dozens of iPhone 12 freebie discounts in November). However, this year carriers have come out strong and aggressive.

That means we likely won't see "cheaper" deals later this month. Instead, iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals may offer better incentives. For instance, a carrier like Verizon could offer a higher trade-in credit than its current $800 max. Alternatively, carriers and retailers could offer iPhone 13 buy one, get one free (BOGO) deals.

Expect all major carriers to offer the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 Pro for $0 after trade-in and with the opening of a new unlimited line. The pricier iPhone 13 Pro Max will likely drop to $99 with the same stipulations.

One thing to keep in mind is that retailers and manufacturers are experiencing chip shortages. Retailers like Verizon and Apple are reporting backorders right now. So our advice is to shop early and secure the best deals as soon as you can. That said, we've lined up some of the best deals you can get right now.

Will the Apple Store have iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals?

The Apple Store traditionally offers its annual Cyber Monday sale online and in-store. Last year, Apple offered up to $150 Apple gift card with select purchases. Eligible devices included devices like the Apple Watch 3 and AirPods. However, the iPhone 12 (the current-gen phone last November) wasn't eligible for the discount.

Sure enough, when Apple announced its offers this year (which are available from Cyber Monday), the iPhone 13 series isn't included. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are included this year however, as well as several other products.

Should I buy an iPhone 13 on Cyber Monday? Definitely! Unless you wait until next year when the iPhone 14 comes out, this is the best time of year to get a great deal on an iPhone 13. And with supply issues and delays, you'll want to get yours before the carriers and stores run out of stock.