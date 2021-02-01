iPad Air and iPad mini deals are Black Friday cheap right now

Every bargain hunter knows that iPad deals can be found any day of the week. However, rarely will you find multiple iPads at historic price lows. Yet, that's precisely what's happening today at Amazon. The retailer has multiple tablets at or near all-time price lows.

For instance, you can currently get the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB/2020) for just $299. That's just $20 shy of its Black Friday price low. If you want more power, the 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020/64GB) is also on sale for $549.98. In the case of the iPad Air, that's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this tablet beating even our favorite Black Friday discounts. And the deals don't end there. The iPad mini and iPad Pro are also at all-time price lows.

iPad deals

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for any type of user. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. It's great for everything from gaming to streaming your favorite Netflix shows. View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (64GB/2019): was $399 now $334 @ Amazon

Yes, it's showing its age, but the 2019 iPad Mini is still a terrific tablet. It houses Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air is the svelte tablet we all want, but can't afford. That is, until now. Amazon has the iPad Air on sale for $549, which is a first and all-time price low for this tablet. It sports a 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. View Deal