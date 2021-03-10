Hurry! This 75-inch 4K QLED TV is over $200 off right now

If you're looking to score yourself a powerful 75-inch TV on a killer discount, we've got good news for you.

Amazon currently has the 75-inch TCL 5-Series 4K Smart TV on sale for $998 . That's $201 off its original price of $1,199, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen so far this year. And with Amazon's rapid delivery service, you'll be able to indulge in your favorite movies and TV shows in full Ultra HD glory in no time! In case Amazon sells out, Best Buy also has the same model on sale for $999.

TCL 75" 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $998 @ Amazon

This 2021 TV features a massive 75-inch 4K QLED UHD display, Dolby Vision support, full array local dimming technology, and compatibility with AI home assistants as well as Roku devices. And with this deal you can save over $200!

This particular model (75S535) features a massive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision support, and Full Array Local dimming technology — all packed in an incredibly sleek design that delivers exceptionally colorful images. This is one of TCL's latest 75-inch 4K TV releases, launched earlier this year.

This smart TV features a 4K QLED panel and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The model runs Roku's operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

If you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, the good news is that this TV also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. And with hands-free voice control already enabled, you'll never have to worry about losing your remote control and easily navigate through your brand-new TV with just the sound of your voice.

This deal is a good bargain compared to other QLED 75-inch TVs on the market, so make sure to act fast. And if you want to explore other options on the market, make sure to check out our March Madness TV sales sales page for more guidance.