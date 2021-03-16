Huge Echo Dot sale at Amazon knocks up to 30% off all models

If you're waiting for the right moment to get yourself one of the best AI assistants on the market, now is the time to act.

Amazon currently has all Echo Dots on sale at up to 30% off. The sale includes the 4th gen Echo Dot, the 4th gen Echo Dot with Clock, the 3rd gen Echo Dot, and the Echo Dot for Kids. The good news is that nearly all of these models can arrive as soon as the next day, thanks to Amazon's fast delivery service. And in case you're not sure which Echo Dot to get, check out our roundup of the best Alexa speakers for more guidance.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Though this is an older model, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. And with $10 slashed of its usual price, this smart speaker just became that much more desirable. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. With the voice control, you can easily stream your favorite media, be it through Spotify or your preferred streaming services. Normally priced at $49, this deal takes off 30% ($15) off its original price.View Deal

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Compared to the traditional 4th gen Echo Dot, this smart speaker comes with a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or used as a countdown clock. Offered in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue, this Echo Dot will sit beautifully on any surface. Amazon just knocked 25% off its listed price. View Deal