Huge Echo Dot sale at Amazon knocks up to 30% off all models

If you're waiting for the right moment to get yourself one of the best AI assistants on the market, now is the time to act.
Amazon currently has all Echo Dots on sale at up to 30% off. The sale includes the 4th gen Echo Dot, the 4th gen Echo Dot with Clock, the 3rd gen Echo Dot, and the Echo Dot for Kids. The good news is that nearly all of these models can arrive as soon as the next day, thanks to Amazon's fast delivery service. And in case you're not sure which Echo Dot to get, check out our roundup of the best Alexa speakers for more guidance.
- More: Here are some of the best Amazon deals right now
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
Though this is an older model, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. And with $10 slashed of its usual price, this smart speaker just became that much more desirable. View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. With the voice control, you can easily stream your favorite media, be it through Spotify or your preferred streaming services. Normally priced at $49, this deal takes off 30% ($15) off its original price.View Deal
Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
Compared to the traditional 4th gen Echo Dot, this smart speaker comes with a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or used as a countdown clock. Offered in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue, this Echo Dot will sit beautifully on any surface. Amazon just knocked 25% off its listed price. View Deal
Echo Dot for kids (4th gen): was $59 now $44 @Amazon
Little ones are becoming more tech savvy everyday, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to the kids' bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course).View Deal