Live stream Rockets vs Warriors: How to watch this NBA Christmas Day game

Even if you're not laughing at Golden State as they slide, I'm guessing you're looking for help finding a Rockets vs Warriors live stream. The Warriors are leading in the first quarter, and there is plenty of time left to catch all the action.

If you’re someone who enjoys watching the NBA on Christmas, there are a whopping five games for you to check out throughout the day. And interestingly enough, ABC and ESPN have teamed to simulcast them, meaning anyone on the dial can tune to either of those channels throughout the day and not miss a minute of the action.

But if you’re someone who has cut the cord, you can easily live stream the NBA Christmas games. And if you’re especially someone who wants to see the clash between James Harden and the Houston Rockets and Draymond Green’s Golden State Warriors, streaming might just be your best choice.

Here's how to live stream Rockets vs Warriors on Christmas, including start times and streaming options for this highly anticipated NBA Christmas matchup.

Rockets vs Warriors start time, channel

The Rockets and Warriors will be facing off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Christmas Day, December 25. Like all the other Christmas games this year, the game will be simulcast on ABC and its affiliate ESPN. That means that if you have a TV tuner, you can simply pick up the ABC broadcast over the air and not even worry about a streaming service to catch the game.

How do I use a VPN to watch Rockets vs. Warriors?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How can I live stream Rockets vs. Warriors without a cable or satellite subscription?

If you’ve cut the cable out of your life, finding an option for watching the game shouldn’t be too difficult. Again, you can use a TV tuner if you’d prefer not to have a streaming service, or you can opt for a variety of streaming services that carry either ABC or ESPN.

Luckily, because of their popularity, most streaming services offer ABC or ESPN access, so you can pick your favorite.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the game:

Sling TV: Sling TV's $30 per month Sling Orange service ($15 for your first month) gets you ESPN. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including ABC and ESPN. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including ABC and ESPN.View Deal