How to watch Mandalorian season 2 online on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian Season 2 release date, cast Release date: Friday, Oct. 30, with following episodes on each Friday

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito

Age rating: TV-14

Run time: 40 minutes per episode

Total episodes: 8

It's time to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online, so you're going to need Disney Plus. Yes, today marks the return of the brooding bounty-hunter and his adorable sidekick, who will soar and stream across the galaxy. And who knows what surprises Disney has up its sleeve this time?

Yes, last year we got The Mandalorian season 1, which was an amazing success as the most in-demand original streaming series of 2019, kicking Stranger Things off the list. It did so, in part, thanks to its best kept secret: Baby Yoda. As much of a surprise to the titular character as to the audience, this adorable Force-wielding tot stole hears everywhere, and became the central plot point of the series.

The Mandalorian season 2 sees The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda still on the run, trying to evade Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) — who wants The Child for his own uses. In a trailer for the new season (which you can watch below), we learned that Mando will be aiming to bring his sidekick where he belongs, reuniting The Child with The Jedi.

Of course, we're all hoping this season delivers more than just a destination for The Child. While the Star Wars prequels showed the perils of over-explaining, we'd like to actually learn more about Baby Yoda. Scant knowledge is available about its race and people, and we don't know how The Child is related to the Jedi master that trained Luke Skywalker.

Plus, one wonders if The Mandalorian season 2 has another Baby Yoda-level surprise that will take over the conversation online. It may not need such a feat, as The Child is amazing enough — and it still feels like season 1's 8-episode run was too short. Season 2 is also 8 episodes, and we've got full details on release dates below.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 2 debuts on Disney Plus, the only place to watch it, today (Friday, Oct. 28). Episodes are going to be released on a weekly clip, debuting at 3 a.m. Eastern. Full details can be found below.

Disney Plus has succeeded with its low price of $6.99 per month, which gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. You can also get the $12.99 bundle to throw in Hulu and ESPN Plus, to make a suitable package for some cord cutters.View Deal

How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Mandalorian season 2 schedule

Each episode will drop at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. BST, so our friends on the west coast may want to stay up late, while everyone else is likely better off watching when they wake up.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1: released on Oct. 30

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2: Nov. 6

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: Nov. 13

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: Nov. 20

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: Nov. 27

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: Dec. 4

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: Dec. 11

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8: Dec. 18

