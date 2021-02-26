how to take a screenshot with your iPhone

Just like turning off your iPhone, taking a screenshot with your iPhone is a very simple task — provided you know how to do it on the Apple phone you happen to be using.

Apple’s phones have changed ever so slightly over the years, with the biggest design switch coming in 2017 with the introduction of the iPhone X. That introduced Face ID, but it also removed the physical home button from Apple’s handsets. And that had been the primary way to take screenshots for the previous decade.

But even older iPhones take screenshots in different ways, thanks to Apple relocating the placement of the Sleep/Wake button. With the iPhone 6, it moved from the top of the phone to the right hand side, so while you’re pressing the same buttons as you would on an original iPhone SE, you’re pressing them in different places.

Confused? You won’t be after you’ve read our guide on how to take a screenshot on your iPhone, which covers the different models.

How to take a screenshot with an iPhone X or later (including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12)

1. Press the Sleep/Wake button on the right side of the phone and volume up button on the left side of the phone at the same time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Quickly release both buttons.

In the latest version of iOS, your screenshot will briefly appear on your screen. Swipe it left to add the shot to your photo library; you can also do nothing, and the screenshot will wind up in the photo library. Tap the screenshot to open and edit it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

By editing the screenshot, you can crop it or mark it up with different styles and colors of marker — helpful if you’re taking screenshots to help with troubleshooting. You can also delete the screenshot by tapping a trashcan at the top of the screen. (Note that you’ll be able to edit screenshots by tapping on the image no matter what phone you’re using — that’s a behavior consistent throughout iOS 14.)

How to take a screenshot with an iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 or iPhone SE (2020)

1. Press the Sleep/Wake button on the right side of the phone and the Home button on the bottom bezel at the same time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Quickly release both buttons.

As before, your screenshot will briefly appear in the bottom left corner of the screen giving you a chance to edit it.

How to take a screenshot with an original iPhone SE, iPhone 5 or earlier

1. Press the Sleep/Wake button at the top of the phone and Home button on the bottom of the screen at the same time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Release both buttons.

As with the other phones outlined here, a thumbnail of your screenshot will appear. Tap it to edit the screenshot.