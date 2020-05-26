HBO Max June 2020 lineup: All the new shows and movies to watch

What's new on HBO Max after its launch on May 27? Every month, HBO Max will roll out dozens of new movies and TV shows, just like the other best streaming services.
In June 2020, that includes high-profile new originals, the premieres and finales of notable HBO series, the debuts of classic movies on the streaming service and recent theatrical blockbusters. On the HBO Max originals front, June brings new seasons of several cult favorites, including Search Party season 3. The dark comedy starring Alia Shawkat originally aired on TBS and has moved to HBO Max.
Also jumping to HBO Max is Doom Patrol season 2 (though it will also stream on DC Universe), which will continue following the adventures of the DC Comics superhero team. And another show with a fervent fan following will be back: Adventure Time. The first of four hour-long specials, Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO, sends the beloved sentient robot into space.
A key reasons to get HBO Max is to have access to HBO shows. In June, the premium cable network debuts Perry Mason, starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (previously of The Americans). He plays the famous hard-boiled criminal defense lawyer in 1932 Los Angeles, where he comes across the case of a decade.
And in honor of Pride Month, HBO Max will stream the HBO documentaries Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Transhood and Welcome to Chechnya.
Another huge selling point of HBO Max is its library, drawn from WarnerMedia's many brands. One high-profile show that will start streaming in its entirety is South Park (yes, all 23 seasons!).
HBO Max movies that are new in June include classics Titanic, Magic Mike, When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.
The streaming service will also have more recent hit movies, the Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari, Ad Astra with Brad Pitt and the horror flick Doctor Sleep.
Here's a guide to what's new on HBO Max in June 2020. Our top selections are in bold — if a title is also coming to plain HBO, we placed an "(HBO)" next to it.
New on HBO Max June 1
- 4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
- Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
- Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
- An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
- The American, 2010 (HBO)
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Beauty, 1994
- Bridget Jones's Baby, 2016
- The Bucket List, 2007
- Cabaret, 1972
- The Champ, 1979
- Chicago, 2002
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- Clash Of The Titans, 2010
- Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
- Crash, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
- Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
- Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
- Dune, 1984 (HBO)
- Elf, 2003
- Enter The Dragon, 1973
- Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- The Final Destination, 2009
- Firewall, 2006
- Flipped, 2010
- Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
- The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
- Frantic, 1988
- From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
- Full Metal Jacket, 1987
- Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
- The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
- Havana, 1990 (HBO)
- He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
- Heaven Can Wait, 1978
- Heidi, 2006
- Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
- The Hunger, 1983
- In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
- In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
- The Iron Giant, 1999
- It Takes Two, 1995
- Juice, 1992
- The Last Mimzy, 2007
- License To Wed, 2007
- Life, 1999 (HBO)
- Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
- Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
- Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
- The Losers, 2010
- Love Jones, 1997
- Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
- Misery, 1990
- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
- A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
- Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
- Must Love Dogs, 2005
- My Dog Skip, 2000
- Mystic River, 2003
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- New York Minute, 2004
- Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
- No Reservations, 2007
- Ordinary People, 1980
- Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
- The Parallax View, 1974
- Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
- A Perfect World, 1993
- Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
- Personal Best, 1982
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Ray, 2004 (HBO)
- Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
- Rosewood, 1997
- Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
- Running on Empty, 1988
- Secondhand Lions, 2003
- She's The Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
- Space Cowboys, 2000
- Speed Racer, 2008
- Splendor in the Grass, 1961
- The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
- Tess, 1980 (HBO)
- Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Time Traveler's Wife, 2009
- Titanic, 1997
- TMNT, 2007
- Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
- Tweety's High-Flying Adventures, 2000
- U-571, 2000 (HBO)
- U.S. Marshals, 1998
- Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
- Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
- We Are Marshall, 2006
- Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Wild Wild West, 1999
- Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
- X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
New on HBO Max June 2
- Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)
New on HBO Max June 4
- HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
- We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 5
- Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 6
- Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)
- Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 7
- I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 10
- Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
New on HBO Max June 12
- El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 13
- The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 14
- I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
- Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
New on Netflix June 16
- #GeorgeWashington, 2017
- Age of Big Cats, Season One
- Ancient Earth, Season One
- Apocalypse: WWI, Season One
- Big World in A Small Garden, 2016
- The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
- Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019
- The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019
- David Attenborough's Ant Mountain, 2016
- David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016
- DeBugged, 2018
- Digits, Season One
- Dragons & Damsels, 2019
- Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
- Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One
- First Man, 2017
- Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019
- Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019
- The History of Food, Season One
- Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018
- Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016
- Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016
- King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One
- Knuckleball!, 2019
- Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018
- Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Man’s First Friend, 2018
- Penguin Central, 2019
- Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020
- Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019
- Realm of the Volga, Season One
- Sacred Spaces, Season One
- Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
- Scanning the Pyramids, 2018
- Science vs. Terrorism, Season One
- The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One
- Secret Life of Lakes, Season One
- Secret Life Underground, Season One
- Secrets of the Solar System, Season One
- Space Probes!, Season One
- Speed, Season One
- Spies of War , Season One
- Tales of Nature, Season One
- Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020
- Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019
- Viking Women, Season One
- Vitamania, 2018
- Whale Wisdom, 2019
- The Woodstock Bus, 2019
New on Netflix June 18
- Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
- Karma, Series Premiere
New on HBO Max June 19
- Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
- Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 20
- Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 21
- Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 22
- Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 24
- South Park, Seasons 1-23
- Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
New on HBO June 25
- Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere
- Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
- Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
New on HBO Max June 26
- Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
New on HBO Max June 27
- Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 28
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
New on HBO Max June 30
- Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)