Giro d'Italia live streams: How to watch watch Giro d'Italia 2020 for free online

Giro d'Italia 2020 at a glance The 21-stage Giro d'Italia is under way, having begun on October 3rd in Monreale in Sicily, and concluding on October 25, a Sunday.

We've got a variety of ways to watch the Giro d'Italia, including free options below.

The only thing you'll need is an alarm clock, as it typically begins at around 6 a.m. ET.

If you're looking for how to watch Giro d'Italia live streams, we've got your back in streaming one of the biggest traditions in the cycling world. Yes, the 103rd Giro d'Italia has begun, and we've got everything you need to know to watch one of the most popular cycling events of the year. Oh, and we've also got details on who can watch for free.

Delayed (like everything else this year) the Giro d'Italia 2020 is an all-Italy race, as the pandemic changed things up so that the stop in Budapest was cancelled. That's not the end of the world, though, as the 23 teams of cyclists still have 21 stages to endure on their 2173.5 mile route.

Recently, EF Pro Cycling’s Jonathan Caicedo took home a win in stage 3, with a successful breakaway atop the breath-taking Mount Etna. The biggest storyline going right now was Geraint Thomas trying to win to show Ineos Grenadiers that they made a mistake in not bringing him along on the Tour de France.

I say was because Thomas's crashing in the neutral zone of stage 3 led to him being removed from consideration for overall classification at the Giro d'Italia. Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates also lost time in stage 3, but isn't out of the overall picture — just has some catching up to do.

Oh, and don't waste time looking for Richard Carapaz. While he won the 2019 Giro d'Italia, his focus this year was instead on the Tour de France.

As for Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), another top contender, he finished alongside Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who aren't out of the running yet.

So, now that you know who's got a good chance, let's get off to the race, and show you how to watch Giro d'Italia live streams no matter where you go:

How to watch Giro d'Italia live streams with a VPN

Going on a short trip, via bike or any other means, often means you can't use the streaming methods you normally do, but don't think you can't watch the Giro d'Italia just because it's not on the channels where you are. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to get Giro d'Italia live streams for free

I hope you speak Italian! The way to watch the 2020 Giro d'Italia for free is by getting a broadcast from the Italian channel Rai, which continues to stream the event for free (as long as your computer or device is in Italy).

Italians who have found themselves stranded in America could use that risk-free Express VPN trial to stream a day of the races for free, no matter where they are.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia live streams in the US

Looking for Giro d'Italia 2020 live streams in the states? Your best bet is to grab the FuboTV. Fubo TV isn't just one of the best streaming services, but it's got sports from around the world, and its $59.99 per month package has more than 100 channels, giving you plenty of bang for your buck. To get the Giro d'Italia 2020, you just need to add on the $11.99 per month Fubo Cycling package.

FuboTV is available on a wide array of streaming devices and phone and tablet apps, so you can watch the Giro d'Italia live streams all around your house and anywhere else.

The Giro d'Italia is also available on FloBikes, which costs $30 per month, or $150 per year.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to Giro d'Italia coverage, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1.View Deal

How to watch the Giro d'Italia live streams in the UK

Trying to watch the Giro d'Italia in the United Kingdom? You'll find it on Eurosport (the standard home for cycling competitions in this region). Coverage begins at around 11 a.m. local BST every day.

The races will be on Eurosport 1, so you can watch and stream on practically any device.

Eurosport can be acquired via a Sky TV or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99).

Americans and Canadians don't just share a border: we share a method of watching the Giro d'Italia online. That's right, Canada's best option is fubo TV, where it's on the fubo Cycling channel. FloBikes also works in Canada.