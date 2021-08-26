Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 delays: Why you may not get your order on time

After years of iteration, Samsung seems to have finally nailed the foldable concept with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's also created a wearable that cam compete with the Apple Watch Series 6 in the Galaxy Watch 4. And it seems that Android users had been holding out for Samsung to get its cards right, as unprecedented demand is causing delays for some orders.

According to 9to5Google, via German website AllAboutSamsung, users are receiving emails informing them that their pre-orders have been delayed. As of this writing, Tom's Guide has not been made aware of any delays for U.S. or U.K. buyers.

Citing "high demand," Samsung is pushing back orders from August 27 to mid-September. Given the complexity of manufacturing the Z Fold 3 in particular, with its foldable display and complex hinge mechanism, compounded by the global chip shortage, it's not too surprising that Samsung would be met with manufacturing setbacks.

What is surprising is the demand Samsung's new foldables are receiving. According to The Korea Herald, in South Korea, both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are estimated to hit 800,000 pre-orders before those devices officially go on sale Aug. 27. Demand in the U.S. is also high, with a Samsung representative stating, "pre-order volume for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021."

Demand for the Galaxy Watch 4 is particularly surprising considering how tepid Android Wear devices have been in comparison to the Apple Watch. For years, Google had largely ignored its wearable operating system, forcing Samsung to develop its own OS for past devices like the Galaxy Watch 3. But earlier this year at the Google I/O 2021 event, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that a new version of Android Wear, titled Wear OS, would be coming, and would combine the best of Samsung's Tizen.

Given demand, it seems that Android fans were waiting for the right Wear OS watch to buy.

As of Wednesday (Aug.25), both Samsung and Verizon list any new Galaxy Z Fold 3 orders as shipping by Sept. 3. AT&T promises to deliver the foldable phone on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1. T-Mobile posts the widest and latest delivery range, listing a ship date of between Sept. 18 and Oct. 8.

Tom's Guide has reached out to Samsung and will update this story with any information on whether orders in other countries face delays.