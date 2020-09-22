Forget Prime Day — this Apple Watch 5 deal saves you $129 right now

We all know Amazon Prime Day is coming sooner than later, but if you can't wait till Amazon's official announcement — we've spotted en epic Apple Watch sale you can't miss.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $299.99. That's $129 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. In fact, it's one of the best Apple Watch deals ever.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the best smartwatch overall, and has features such as fall detection, which can help you call emergency services in case you take a spill. It's $129 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen all summer. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Apple Watch 5 sports an always-on display and Apple's S5 processor. In our Apple Watch Series 5 review, the watch got a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.

Sure, it's no longer Apple's flagship, but outside of the new blood oxygen sensors and brighter display, there's not much you're missing versus the Apple Watch 6. In fact, the new model sports the same 18-hour battery life found on the Apple Watch Series 5 through 3.

Is there a chance it'll get cheaper on Prime Day? Yes, but we highly doubt it'll be significantly cheaper than today's price. So take advantage of this Apple Watch sale while it's in stock.