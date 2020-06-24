Forget iPhone 12: You can score a free iPhone 11 right now

We've seen plenty of iPhone deals before, but this week is an extraordinary time for cash-strapped Apple fans. Three different carriers are offering free iPhone sales on Apple's latest smartphones.

One of the best deals comes courtesy of Sprint, which is offering a free iPhone 11 when you switch and trade-in your old device. The best part of this deal is that your old device can be in any condition. Meanwhile, through July 1, you can get a free iPhone SE 2020 when you open a new line with Verizon Unlimited service. Other free iPhone sales you can get right now include:

iPhone 11: free w/ trade-in @ Sprint

The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 delivers superb cameras, fast performance, and excellent battery life. Switch to Sprint and lease the new iPhone 11 and you'll pay $0. This iPhone sale requires that you trade-in your old smartphone, but the good news is that your old phone can be in any condition and you'll still get the free iPhone 11. View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: free w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Open a new line at Verizon and sign up for one of Verizon's Unlimited plans and the carrier will give you a free iPhone SE 2020. Plus, make your purchase online and you'll only pay $20 activation fee (50% off). View Deal