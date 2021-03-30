Forget Google Pixel 5a — Pixel 4a is free at Verizon now

The new Pixel 5a will be here before you know it. That means now's a great time to score an ultra-cheap Google Pixel 4a.

For instance, Verizon has the Pixel 4a for $0/month when you open a new line. That's $379 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this phone. Even better, get this deal online and Verizon will take 50% off ($20) your activation fee.

Google Pixel 4a: $0 w/ new line @ Verizon

The Pixel 4a is about as close to perfect as a budget phone can get. Purchase it at Verizon and open a new line to get the phone for free. That's $379 off and the best Pixel 4a deal we've seen. It features a gorgeous 5.81-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED display, Snapdragon 730G CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12.2MP (ƒ/1.7) rear camera, and 8MP (ƒ/2.0) front camera. View Deal

The Pixel 4a features a gorgeous 5.81-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED display, Snapdragon 730G CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12.2MP (ƒ/1.7) rear camera, and 8MP (ƒ/2.0) front camera.

In our Google Pixel 4a review, we loved the phone's flagship camera, thoughtful software, and impressive build quality. This mid-tier phone feels much more premium than its $349 price suggests and we'd even choose it over the iPhone SE.

The phone's 12.2-megapixel rear camera may seem simple by today's standards, but Google augments it with cool software like its Super Res Zoom and Live HDR+. The result is some of the best photos you'll see from a phone at any price.

In terms of CPU power, the Snapdragon 730G won't beat the iPhone SE's A13 Bionic CPU, but it still offers enough horsepower to handle most tasks and games.

Simply put, the Google Pixel 4a is one of the best cheap phones you can get and an absolute steal at this all-time price low.