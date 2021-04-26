Epic TV deal: This 65-inch NanoCell LG 4K TV is just $899 right now

With Memorial Day sales approaching, chances are you’re on the lookout to score a solid TV deal from one of the best brands on the market. And we've just spotted one of the best Memorial Day TV sales early.

Best Buy currently has the 65-inch LG NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD TV on sale for $899. That’s $100 off, making it one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far. And thanks to Best Buy’s express delivery service, your brand-new TV can arrive at your doorstep in less than a week.

Early Memorial Day TV deal

LG 65" NanoCell TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

This TV deal takes $100 off LG's NanoCell 65-inch 4K TV. It features a sharp and colorful 4K Ultra HD display with NanoCell technology and LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. Add in HDR10 and HLG support, and this smart TV provides one of the most immersive experiences available. View Deal

The LG NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV makes a perfect choice for those seeking an immersive Ultra HD experience without resorting to out-of-this-world prices. This particular model delivers stunning visuals with its stunning 65-inch NanoCell HD display, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and sports in its full 4K glory.

With LG's powerful Quad Core 4K Processor and active HDR support, you'll be able to stream all the best Netflix shows with top-quality imagery, smooth action, and elevated colors - all presented in the best possible light from source to screen. The TruMotion 120 technology will display all the high-speed action with good motion clarity, making your experience that much more enjoyable. This TV's advanced audio system also allows for the most immersive experience.

LG's webOS smart platform makes using all of the best streaming services easier than ever. Featuring apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, you'll be pretty much torn between the wide selection of entertainment.

This Smart TV also features LG ThinQ Ai, an open platform that effortlessly allows you to use the built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. And with the enabled voice control, you can forget about your remote control and navigate through your new LG TV using just the sound of your voice.

Last but not least, LG's Gallery Mode allows you to enhance your decor by turning your TV into an art display. With a wide collection of stunning art and accompanying music already pre-installed, you'll be able to make the most of this huge canvas.

With this TV deal, you'll get one of the best 4K TVs available. But make sure to act fast while it's still in stock. (Looking for more deals? Follow our best cheap TV deals coverage for the latest discounts on TVs of all sizes).