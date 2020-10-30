Early Black Friday laptop deal: Score the Surface Laptop 3 for $300 off

Black Friday season is always a great time to score a laptop at a big discount, and you no longer have to wait until your post-Thanksgiving food coma to find great Black Friday laptop deals.

Case in point: The powerful Surface Laptop 3 is just $999 at Best Buy right now. That's $300 off its list price of $1,299, and one of the best prices we've seen for this particular configuration.

This discounted Surface Laptop 3 gets you a 13.5-inch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 power, 8GB and 256GB of storage packed into a sleek aluminum design.

This discounted Surface Laptop 3 packs a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is plenty of power for getting work done from home, binging Netflix and doing some casual gaming. The deal also applies to all colors that the Surface Laptop 3 comes in, including Platinum, Sandstone, Cobalt Blue and Matte Black.

In our Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) review, we praised Microsoft's notebook for its sleek aluminum design, comfortable keyboard and strong battery life. While we tested a higher-end 15-inch version with a Core i7 display, it's worth noting that this Intel model delivers better overall performance than the standard AMD model.

We consider the Surface Laptop 3 to be one of the best laptops you can buy, so don't miss this chance to upgrade your work-from-home setup at a great price.

