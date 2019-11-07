Early Black Friday 2019 Deal: Surface Pro 7 Now $599

The Surface Pro 7 is solid choice for anyone looking for an iPad Pro alternative. And for a limited time, you can score Microsoft's versatile 2-in-1 on the cheap.

Currently, the Surface Pro 7 is on sale for $645 at Amazon. That's $105 off its regular $749 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Surface Pro 7. This deal is so popular that quantities are going fast. Luckily, Best Buy has it on sale for $649.99.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Surface Pro 7: was $749 now $645 @ Amazon

The base Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's $105 off and the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen. Best Buy has it on sale for $649.View Deal

This specific model Surface Pro 7 on sale features a gorgeous 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display. It's powered by a 10th-gen Core i3 chip coupled with 4GB of RAM. With 128GB of SSD storage on board, it offers plenty of room to store your important files.

In sister site, Laptop Mag, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, they were impressed by ts premium metal design and fast performance. The tablet's bright, color-rich display also won them over and they gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The Surface Pro 7 sports the same minimalist design of the Surface Pro 6. Just about the only significant difference is that it has a faster 10th gen Intel processor and a USB-C port.