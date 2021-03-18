Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Part Two DLC goes live today — what to expect

Doom Eternal fans will finally see the conclusion to The Ancient Gods, Part 2. And in a twist, the game will take a sharp left turn into high fantasy.

The trailer for Doom Eternal's DLC, The Ancient Gods, Part 2 has dropped. It's filled with dragons, sentinel armies, and demons, all preparing you to fight the Dark Lord.

After fighting hellish monsters for nearly three decades, The Doom video game series has reached its conclusion. With last year's release of Doom Eternal , and the latest DLC being released tomorrow, The Ancient Gods - Part 2, this will be the final mission for Doom Slayer players. That is, at least for now.

The Ancient Gods, Part 2, will also introduce enemies and a new weapon called The Sentinel Hammer, giving Doom Guy the ability to shock and stun enemies on impact.

You denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil. Your war against Hell ends here.The Ancient Gods – Part Two is available tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KGvgKuNUsoMarch 17, 2021 See more

The two DLCs, produced by id Software and Bethesda Softworks, pick up the story after the main game’s events. According to an interview from Polygon , published on March 17, Doom Eternal game director Hugo discussed where the series might go next.

“Could we tell a story about when [the Doom Slayer] first came to that place with the Sentinels, almost like a more medieval setting, a fantasy setting?” Martin asked. “I think as you play the DLC, too, you’ll see lots of hints of what we could do moving forward. Maybe even in the future. Again, our hero is somewhat timeless — I mean, literally, he’s immortal. So we could tell all kinds of stories.”

If you're interested in playing Doom Eternal, Microsoft has made that easy for Xbox players as the game is now on Game Pass. The inclusion comes after the $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks last September. The acquisition was finalized earlier this week, making Xbox and PC the home for future Bethesda titles. Doom Eternal is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. Games from the Fallout series, Wolfenstein, and The Elder Scrolls will also be available through the Xbox Game Pass . If you're on PlayStation and have a VR headset, you can also take a crack at Doom 3: VR, which was released earlier this month.