Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer leaks — watch it if you dare

Spider-Man: No Way Home may still be a couple of days away here in the U.S., but the first trailer for Marvel’s next multiversal movie has just leaked online. That’s right, there’s a trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the internet, if you want to go looking.

Of course, expect minor spoilers for that trailer (yes, we do spoiler warnings for trailers?) below!

Multiple copies of the trailer have appeared online (we won't post them here, as they'll likely be taken down quickly), from what appears to be credits from No Way Home’s Chinese and Indonesian release (we were already planning to stick around, now it's more guaranteed). Don’t worry, though, there don’t appear to be any spoilers for Spidey’s latest adventure here.

Though there are plenty of revelations about Doctor Strange’s next outing (one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies) here. Including what appears to be a very special cameo from another MCU property. I won’t divulge who, though, so you’ll have to go and find the trailer for yourself if you’re that desperate to find out. All I'll say is that it's not Spider-Man or any of his amazing friends.

However it looks like Strange is going to have to deal with the fallout of shattering the multiversal barriers in No Way Home. In the trailer we see that Strange will be joined by Wong (obviously), a post-WandaVision Scarlet Witch, and what appears to be our first look at America Chavez — played by Xochitl Gomez.

And not ignoring hanging plot threads from the first Doctor Strange, Mordo is back continuing his vendetta against sorcerers and the threat he believes they pose to the MCU. Also returning are the incredibly trippy visuals the first movie is known for. Needless to say the movie's title looks pretty literal.

The fact the trailer also seems to be getting attached to Spider-Man screenings means we shouldn’t have to wait long for the official version to make its way online. However if you’re desperate to see it now, there are several copies on YouTube that have yet to be taken down.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is being directed by Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi, and is due to be released on May 6 2020.