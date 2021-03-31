Diamondbacks vs Padres live stream: How to watch the 2021 MLB Opening Day online

Diamondbacks vs Padres start time, TV channel The Diamondbacks vs Padres live stream will begin 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT on Thursday April 1st. It will be on Fox Sports Arizona as well as FSSD and FOX Deportes San Diego.

Diamondbacks vs Padres live stream has one of the most exciting line-ups in baseball taking on a lefty who is looking to recapture some dominance in this MLB live stream . Last season, the Padres were one of baseball’s best stories. Their $300 million man, Manny Machado was knocking the cover off the ball, belting 16 homers while batting .304 with a .370 on-base percentage.

On top of that, their young stud Fernando Tatis Jr, belted 17 homers, good enough for the fourth highest total in baseball. Machado and Tatis would finish third and fourth respectively in the NL MVP voting. However, all that hype came up short when they were swept out of the second round of the playoffs by the Cardinals. The Padres will look to build on their many positives from last year and they’re hoping one of their newest additions to their rotation will help them start things off right.

The best Netflix shows to binge right now

What's new on Netflix: your next month of movies, TV and more

The best streaming devices, ranked

Yu Darvish will take to the hill for the Padres while Madison Bumgarner goes for the Diamondbacks. Darvish makes his Padres debut after a three-year run with the Cubs. The veteran righty is coming off an 8-3 record in 12 starts where he posted a 2.01 ERA. Bumgarner struggled last season, his first away from the Giants where he won three World Series titles. The lefty made nine starts last season, but missed about a month late in the season due to a back strain.

The Diamondbacks are trying to bounce back from what was an overall disappointing 2020 campaign. Arizona amassed just 25 wins and finished last in the NL West. If they are going to have more success, they have to bank on shortstop Ketel Marte getting back to the numbers he showed in 2019. Marte hit .329 with 32 homers that season on his way to his first All-Star game.

The Padres enter the game as 1.5 run favorites. The over/under is 8 runs.

How to avoid Diamondbacks vs Padres blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Diamondbacks vs Padres. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Diamondbacks vs Padres live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Diamondbacks vs Padres live stream will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT on Thursday April 1st. It will be on Fox Sports Arizona as well as FSSD and FOX Deportes San Diego — so your best bet is AT&T TV. Trying to work around regional limitations that may apply? Express VPN is a great way to skirt blackouts.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), is also streaming out of market games, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

AT&T TV is the destination for cord-cutters looking for their regional sports. Make sure your local sports network is in your package when signing up. AT&T TV starts at $69.99 per month, and packs more than 65 channels.View Deal

Diamondbacks vs Padres live streams in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2022, but this game isn't among its roster. Those visiting the UK and striking out, while trying to use the service they pay for can check out Express VPN.

Alternatively, another bet is MLB.TV, also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Diamondbacks vs Padres live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll need MLB.TV to see Diamondbacks vs Padres, as TSN and SportsNet don't have the game. If you're thinking of subscribing, though, recognize that the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.

If you're visiting Canada from abroad, you can use the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN, such as Express VPN.