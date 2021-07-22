Dead Space remake coming, coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

During EA Play Live 2021, the publisher confirmed that Isaac Clarke would be returning in the iconic survival/horror series Dead Space. The game is not a sequel, but rather a remake that will take advantage of next-gen hardware when it launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. EA didn't provide a launch window or release date, however.

The announcement comes after rumors began circulating last month that EA had directed developer Motive to recreate one of the most revered and beloved games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. According to EA, this game is not a port, but is rather "completely rebuilt from the ground up."

"Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team," said Phillippe Ducharme, senior producer of Dead Space in a press release. "As we look to modernize the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well."

That modernization also means that Dead Space will be free of microtransactions. Ducharme said so in an interview with IGN. While microtransactions were present in Dead Space 3, the team decided not to bring them back, as they irked fans.

In Dead Space, players take on the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer sent on a mission to repair the USG Ishimura. Once he gets to the starship, he notices the ship's crew has been violently slaughtered. To make matters worse, Isaac's partner, Nicole, is somewhere on board. Inside the starship are "necromorphs," monsters with a penchant for dismemberment. Think Aliens, but a lot creepier.

Dead Space trailer

The Dead Space trailer does little to paint the narrative for Dead Space. Granted, this is a remake of a 12 year-old game, so fans already know all the twists and turns. EA decided to focus on some of the enhancements the game will see on modern hardware instead.

Texture work on the game looks vastly improved. Ray-traced reflections will likely be a key element in setting the mood of the game, as now lighting will take on a more realistic role. Every dimly lit bulb could bounce and refract off multiple surfaces, just like in the real world. A shadow rushing in your periphery could look much scarier.

But it seems that Motive and EA are keeping the more thrilling moments locked away at the moment. Currently, there's no indication of when we'll see the game hit store shelves.