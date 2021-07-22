Live
EA Play Live 2021 live blog: All the latest news as it happens
EA Play Live 2021 will likely highlight Battlefield 2042, among other favorite franchises.
EA Play Live 2021 will start soon, and once it does, we can expect to learn new information about Battlefield 2042, FIFA, Madden and other popular Electronic Arts series. Just like it did last year, EA will broadcast a livestream, detailing upcoming game releases that we can expect to see within the next year or so. During EA Play Live 2020, we learned about Star Wars: Squadrons, It Takes Two, Skate and more, and this year's production has the potential to be an exciting event as well.
However, it's probably good to temper your expectations before EA Play Live 2021 begins. The company has already specified that it won't be sharing any Mass Effect, Dragon Age or Star Wars news, which means that the focus will probably be on shooters and sports games instead.
First things first: If you'd like to watch EA Play Live 2021, it will begin at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on July 22. However, that's only when the pre-show will begin. EA didn't specify exactly when the main livestream event will happen. The stream will be available on YouTube, or you can watch it embedded in the link below:
One potentially interesting new announcement might be about a Dead Space reboot or revival. Beyond that, we'll have to wait and see whether EA has any surprises up its sleeve. Battlefield 2042 and a handful of sports games will no doubt be very popular titles, but they don't represent the full breadth of what EA publishes.
Tom's Guide will live-blog the event as it happens, so stay tuned to this page for frequent updates once the event gets underway. After the event is done, this page will become a recap, so feel free to come back if you'd like to read about the livestream after it happens.
EA Play Live 2021 is now getting underway in earnest. WWE star Xavier Woods is hosting, and has promised some Battlefield 2042 content incoming.
The EA Play Live 2021 preshow is now underway. The main show will start in about 15 minutes. As of now, we've seen a new commercial for the Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion, and a story trailer for Lost in Random.
We have a little more than an hour to go until the EA Play Live 2021 livestream begins. We'll update this page once the event gets underway.
