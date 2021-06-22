EA will reportedly revive Dead Space IP with new 'reimagining'

It seems that EA didn't get the memo that E3 2021 is over as the publisher is set to announce a Dead Space revival for later next month.

The news first came from Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, claiming that EA was aiming to bring back "an established IP." That factoid was later corroborated by Gematsu, which went on to claim that the IP in question was Dead Space. The project is apparently being headed by EA's Motive Studios in Montreal, and will not be a sequel to Dead Space 3, but instead a "reimagining."

Beyond this one bit of information, nothing else is known about the title. But the publisher will have its EA Play live event on July 22, where it's possible the game will be revealed.

Dead Space was a survival horror franchise developed by Visceral Games. It quickly became a hit among gamers thanks to its Alien-like setting and strong gameplay systems. The game, at the time, was also visually complex and interesting.

The series spawned three table games, with the first releasing in 2008. The most recent game, Dead Space 3, released in 2013. Visceral Games was shuttered by EA in 2017.

Motive Studios’ most recent title was 2020’s Star Wars: Squadrons. The game received solid praise across the gaming press and currently sits at a 79 on Metacritic.

Interestingly, the original team at Visceral left EA to form a new studio called Striking Distance in 2019. It's under the PUBG Corporation umbrella. The team are currently working on the Callisto Protocol, a game that bears a striking resemblance to Dead Space. Actually, it's already been dubbed a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise.

So, in a bizarre twist of fate, the original Dead Space developers might be competing against a revived version of Dead Space.