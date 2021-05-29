Clippers vs Mavericks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 4 online

Clippers vs Mavericks start time, channel The Clippers vs Mavericks live stream will begin Sunday, May 30th at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Clippers vs Mavericks live stream features a rejuvenated Los Angeles team trying to even things up before heading back home, while Dallas is looking to reestablish themselves in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Los Angeles got exactly what they needed in Game 3 and their stars helped them get it. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 41 of the teams’ 63 first-half points as the Clippers won their first game of this first round playoff series. George finished with 29 as Leonard dropped in 36 on 13-of-17 shooting. L.A. as a team had a hot shooting night, hitting just under 58% of their shots from the floor.

The Mavericks struggled from the foul line throughout the game, hitting just 66% of their free throws. That haunted them late in the game when Luka Doncic missed four of six late in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, Luka had another amazing game. He led all scorers with 44 points including seven threes. Doncic also recorded nine assists and nine rebounds.

After falling behind in the series 2-0, the Clippers’ bounce back was credited to a mindset. "You've got to deal with adversity.” Paul George told reporters after L.A.’s Game 3 win. “We didn't get down on ourselves. We just stayed positive. We rallied. We toughed it out.” The Clippers will try to keep that mentality before things shift back to Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4. The over/under 221.5.

Clippers vs Mavericks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Clippers vs Mavericks airs on TNT, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV — sports fan favorite FuboTV does not offer TNT.

Sling is one of the best streaming services, but don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be able to get those games with a Sling Orange package.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Clippers vs Mavericks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, BUT the Clippers vs Mavericks live stream won't be on Sky, sadly.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K.

Clippers vs Mavericks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada have Clippers vs Mavericks live streams on SportsNet — it's on SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.