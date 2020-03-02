Amazon cheap Kindle deal knocks Kindle Paperwhite to $84

Amazon is kicking off March with some cheap Kindle deals.

For a limited time you can get the waterproof Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eReader for $84.99. That's $45 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this eReader. Even better, Amazon is bundling this Kindle deal with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free (a $30 value). The subscription service lets you access more than a million ebooks, magazines and audiobooks on a variety of devices. It's one of the best Amazon deals we've seen.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $45 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's the best Kindle deal you can get.

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

This e-reader model packs built-in lighting, so you're not at the whims of daylight or bedside lamps. It's currently $30 off and comes with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best Kindles you can buy. It packs a 6-inch anti-glare 300 ppi display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage which holds thousands of books. Rated IPX8 waterproof, the Kindle Paperwhite lets you read by the pool, at the beach or even in the bathtub worry free.

In our Kindle Paperwhite review, we loved its flush to bezel screen, waterproof design and Bluetooth capability for audiobooks. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its overall performance.

In our lab, we put the Kindle Paperwhite's water resistance to the test by submerging it in a pail of water. After letting it soak for 20 minutes, the ereader continued to work and offered responsive page-turning. It's as if it had been dry the whole time.

Want a cheap Kindle that's also reliable? Amazon has the All-new Kindle on sale for $59.99, which is its lowest price ever. It packs a 6-inch glare-free display, a 4 LED front light, and 4GB of storage. You also get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free.