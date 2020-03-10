Cheap iPad deal knocks $50 off iPad Air

Two of our favorite iPad deals of all time are back today.

For a limited time, B&H Photo has the 10.5-inch iPad Air on sale for $449. That's $50 off and the second-best iPad Air deal we've ever seen. (It was briefly $100 off during Cyber Monday). Meanwhile, Amazon has the 7.9-inch iPad Mini on sale for $349.99. (The discount is applied during the final stage of checkout). That's the best iPad Mini deal we've seen and a price we're not likely to see till Amazon Prime Day.

Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $449 @ B&H Photo

The 2019 iPad Air is an excellent tablet for gaming, streaming, and productivity. Commonly on sale for $20 off, this deal offers a more generous $50 off the base model.

Apple iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now just $349 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It can outperform the 2018 iPad and lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. This is the cheapest it's been in months.

iPad Mini (2019/256GB): was $549 now just $499 @ Amazon

Need more storage space? The 256GB iPad Mini is now on sale for $499.99, which is $49 off and the cheapest it's ever been. It sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU and lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge.

The iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display, a blazing fast A12 Bionic processor, an 8MP rear camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera. In our tests, we were impressed by its nearly 12 hours of battery life and powerful performance.

If you want a smaller tablet, the iPad Mini sports a 7.9-inch Retina display and the same A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast speeds. In Geekbench 4 — a benchmark that measures overall performance — the iPad Mini hit a multiscore of 11,515, which matches the iPhone XS' score. (They both use the same CPU).

The iPad Mini also sports an impressive battery that lasts 12 hours and 40 minutes. About the only thing we don't like about the new iPad Mini is its outdated design, which sports the same big bezel look as older iPads.