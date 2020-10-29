Carly Rae Jepsen releases new song — how to stream it

Carly Rae Jepsen new song release date "It's Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries" is set to come out on Friday, Oct. 30. It should arrive on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music at around midnight Eastern Time tonight.

Carly Rae Jepsen's ready for Christmas, or at least that's what her new single indicates. Entitled "It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries," the Canadian singer/songwriter's latest track is due quite soon and we're plenty excited to stream it at our work-from-home offices.

Jepsen teased the existence of the new song on Monday (Oct. 26), with a social media post that showed a young CRJ next to a snowman, with the caption "Is it Christmas yet? Wrote a ditty about Xmas vs. reality. Should I release it? Let’s have a chat about that Mr. Frosty the Triangle Snowman." The next day (Oct. 27), she formally announced the track, its release date and even shared the single album art.

Jepsen then followed up with a sample of the song, which sounds like a cathartically sad, but still upbeat tune. If your holiday season's got reasons to feel down in the dumps, it may resonate. I'm just gonna tell myself I can't listen to it on repeat-1.

“I haven’t taken my Christmas lights down. They look so good on the Pumpkin.” -WS 🎃🎄👻 🎅 #itsnotchristmastillsomebodycries pic.twitter.com/p0e7jc9ptIOctober 28, 2020

No word if Jepsen will put this tune on an album, but precedent says she won't. In 2015, Jepsen released a cover of Wham's "Last Christmas" that just stood on its own as an excellent song, and didn't find a way to her following albums. The logic behind that may be that a Christmas song doesn't fit tonally into her records.

Expect to see "It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries" on Spotify and Apple Music, among other major platforms, at around midnight Eastern Time tonight (aka the second that Oct. 30 begins).

Jepsen hasn't put any mention of the song on her own website, so it doesn't look like there will be any physical releases, or related merchandise. We'll update this story if that changes.