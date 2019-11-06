Early Black Friday Deal: Bose Home Speaker 500 Now $100 Off

A lot of us have smart speakers in our homes now, and a lot them sound like crap. If you're looking for audio quality that's a cut above, check out the Bose Home Speaker 500, which is now on sale ahead of Black Friday. Right now Amazon has the Bose Home Speaker 500 for $100 off.

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is designed to deliver "wall-to-wall" stereo sound from a single speaker, so this is something you would want to place in a large living room or kitchen. There's two custom drivers that point in opposite directions to bounce sound off the walls.

Bose Home Speaker 500: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose Home Speaker 500 boasts the widest sound of any smart speaker, a built-in color display and eight noise cancelling mics to hear you from across the room. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant. View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199 @ Amazon

If the Home Speaker 500 is still too rich for your blood, Amazon has the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. That's $60 off and it's lowest price ever. The main difference is the 300 offers 360-degree sound and no LCD, whereas the 500 offers stereo sound and sports a built-in LCD. View Deal

This Bose speaker also supports both Alexa and Google Assistant, and its eight-microphone array offers superior voice pickup, thanks to its noise-rejection technology.

Although you can control everything using just your voice, the Bose Home Speaker 500 Control has controls on top for play, pause and skipping tracks. Even better, you can set up to six different presets for playlists, Internet radio stations and more, so everyone in the family can get their own button to fire up their own favorite songs.

You can set up those presets within the Bose Music app, which also lets you browse through all your music in one place, as well as jump between services. The Bose Home Speaker supports everything from Spotify and Pandora to Amazon Music, TuneIn, Deezer and more.

If you don't need a built-in color display up front and want to fill a smaller room with sound, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is also on sale for just $199 through Amazon, which is $60 off.

