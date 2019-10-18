Black Friday Preview: Lenovo Takes $900 Off ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Update Nov. 7: This sale has ended, but follow our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage for the best 2019 holiday deals.

Lenovo ThinkPads are among the industry's best business laptops. In fact, they are some of the best laptops we've ever tested and reviewed.

If you need a portable PC now and can't wait for Black Friday laptop deals, good news: Lenovo is holding an exclusive site-wide sale that slashes hundreds off its entire ThinkPad line of machines.

Lenovo is taking up to 35% off its family of ThinkPad X laptops.

The excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon X1 Gen 6 normally retails for $2,559.

It features a 14-inch 1080p IPS antiglare display, a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Tom's Guide's sister site, Laptop Mag, reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen and loved its eye-popping HDR display, 11-hour long battery life and best-in-class keyboard. They also gave the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen a 5-star rating for its portability and performance.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is made of carbon fiber and magnesium. This makes it lightweight and extremely durable. It's temperature-proof and shockproof so you can rest easy knowing that it withstand heavy everyday handling.

In real-world testing, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon handled everything that was thrown at it. From crunching large spreadsheets to compressing videos and navigating the web, the X1 Carbon was fast and responsive. It scored 13,173 on Geekbench 4, which crushes the premium-laptop category average (9,460).

When it comes to connectivity, as thin as the ThinkPad Carbon X1 is, it has a wide selection of ports, including three USB Type-A ports, a full-size HDMI connector, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

Simply put, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business ultrabook.

It earned Laptop Mag's coveted Editor's Choice award for best business laptop.