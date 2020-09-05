Best Buy Labor Day sales in 2020

From 4K TVs to Apple gear, the Best Buy Labor Day sales event is one of the best holiday sales we've seen this weekend. Best Buy is offering Black Friday-like discounts on some of our favorite tech.

Noteworthy deals include up to $300 off MacBook Pros, 4K TVs from $99, and up to $200 off gaming laptops. What Best Buy Labor Day sales doesn't offer are console deals. However, to be fair — no retailer is offering those.

So we're rounding up our favorite Best Buy Labor Day sales all in one place. Make sure to also check out our guide to the best Labor Day mattress sales and our all-encompassing guide to the holiday's best Labor Day sales.

4K TVs

Hisense 70" 4K Smart TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H65 series is a budget 4K TV that offers HDR support (Dolby Vision/HDR10), built-in Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and a voice remote. At $499.99, it's one of the best sales of the weekend. View Deal

Hisense 50" 4K TV: was $299 now $259 @ Best Buy

This 50-inch Hisense TV doubles as your streaming device, thanks to its built-in Android TV OS. It offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as full array LED backlight. If you're on a budget, this is one of the best deals you'll find. View Deal

Vizio 50" 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Vizio M-Series is a low-cost TV that offers plenty of tech despite its low price. The QLED TV has built-in Chromecast, full array backlight with 16 local dimming zones, and HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG). It's an excellent deal if you're on a tight budget.View Deal

TCL 65" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series is TCL's first high-end TV. It has awesome picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku smart TV functionality. It's now $600 off, which makes it an excellent Best Buy Labor Day sale. (It's also $200 cheaper than it was last week). View Deal

TCL 75" QLED Roku TV: was $2,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the 75-inch TCL 8-Series QLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's 50% off and the best price we've seen for this excellent TV. View Deal

LG OLED 4K TVs: up to $1,200 off @ Best Buy

Here's an amazing Best Buy Labor Day sale for OLED fans. Best Buy is taking up to $1,200 off select LG OLED TVs this holiday weekend. After discount, OLEDs start as low as $1,399. The sale includes models ranging from 48 inches to 77 inches. View Deal

Laptops

Gaming PCs: up to $200 off @ Best Buy

As part of the Best Buy Labor Day sales event, the retailer is taking up to $200 off select gaming laptops from Asus, MSI, and HP. After discount, a well-equipped gaming rig for casual gamers starts at $899.99. View Deal

Apple shopping event: up to $300 off @ Best Buy

Weekend Apple sales are common year-round at Best Buy. However, the Best Buy Labor Day sales event is offering slightly lower prices than your typical sale. For instance, Best Buy is taking $100 off the MacBook Air, $300 off MacBook Pros, and $100 off the iPad Air. View Deal

Games and Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Fit Tracker: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

Don't want to spend $200+ on an fitness tracker? Best Buy has the Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker on sale for just $49.99. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week. We also like that it includes a built-in heart rate monitor. View Deal

Console games: $30 off @ Best Buy

From the New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe to Assassin's Creed, Best Buy is taking up to $30 off a wide variety of console games for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PS4. It's one of our favorite Best Buy Labor Day sales for gamers. View Deal

Ring smart home sale: free Echo Show 5 @ Best Buy

Let's start off by saying that every retailer has Ring smart home devices on sale this holiday. However, Best Buy is bundling a free Echo Show 5 ($89 value) with your Ring purchase. For instance, you can get the Ring Video Door Bell 3 for $149.99 ($50 off) and get a free Echo Show 5 to boot. Other Ring devices on sale include the Ring Floodlight Cam and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. View Deal

