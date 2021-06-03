Apple tipped to reveal new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch at WWDC 2021

Apple could launch the MacBook Pro 2021 at WWDC 2021, revealing new 14-inch and 16-inch versions of its flagship laptop.

That’s going by a research note seen by MacRumors from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who forecasts a MacBook Pro showcase at Apple’s yearly developer-centric event. The MacBook Pro reveal will apparently be part of a “few surprises” the Cupertino company has up its sleeve for WWDC.

We’ve already heard other rumors that new MacBook Pros could be revealed at WWDC, which we’ve taken with a pinch of salt as the conference isn't normally one Apple reveals hardware at. However, a teaser image for WWDC 2021 does show a trio of carton-like characters peering at MacBooks.

Such an image suggests macOS will be the focus of WWDC, with Apple likely detailing improvements in the code to get more performance out of the Apple M1 chip.

However, the Apple M2 chip (or M1X) is predicted to be on the horizon. So Apple could showcase that slice of silicon and then reveal new MacBooks with the chip, perhaps as a call back to the classic “one more thing” style of reveals. But somewhat oddly, Ives said the M1 chip will power the new MacBooks, though we suspect that won’t be the case, given the tidbits of information around an upgraded Apple Silicon chip.

Aside from an upgraded chip, we’re expecting the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch to come with a refreshed design, likely focused on slimmer bezels around a mini-LED display. The move from backlit LED displays to mini-LED tech could let the MacBook Pro’s Retina display deliver better brightness and contrast; a boon for photo and video editors.

There are also rumors of Apple bringing back an HDMI and SD card reader for the MacBook Pros. And MagSafe is also tipped to make a return after several years of MacBooks being reliant on USB-C connections.

Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote is taking place on June 7, so we've not got long to wait to see if these predictions and rumors come to fruition. But if you want a new laptop right now, then check out our round up of the best laptops.