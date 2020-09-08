Apple event just leaked on Twitter — and something could happen today

There could be an Apple Event coming today. At least if the latest leaks are true.

While tech leaker Jon Prosser claimed we'd see a press release with new Apple products this morning, a new Twitter Hashflag has made everyone think something else is afoot. If you look on Twitter, for posts with the hashtag #AppleEvent, you'll see something new, a blue Apple logo Hashflag that screams to the possibility of an incoming event.

All of the best headphones you can buy now

What you need to know about Apple Watch 6

We've spent the morning refreshing the Apple Newsroom page, waiting for news about the rumored AirPods Studio, iPad Air 4 and Apple Watch 6. Nothing has come yet — and today's been a big day for expected Apple news for some time, but we're still waiting for this to become official. Or will they just announce the event today?

As for when it is, tech leakers @andTECHroid claim it's taking place at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT today. We haven't seen anything official from Apple yet on this, and with each passing minute that event time seems all too close, even for Apple.

Apple event : September 8th , 11:00 am EST.#appleeventSeptember 5, 2020

Is this the iPhone 12 reveal? We're not sure. What we have seen though, is suggestions that it could be anything from the AirPods Studio drop to even the Apple Watch Series 6 unveiling.

But, Marques Brownlee just gave us a more realistic date to pencil in on our calendars. In a tweet, MKBHD himself showed that the #AppleEvent hashflag is set to expire on Sept. 28:

So apparently there's a special #appleevent Twitter hashtag and blue badge that expires on September 28th. iPhone fall event confirmed? 🤓 pic.twitter.com/NzU17jbd5QSeptember 8, 2020

Apple could also spend today showing us more of its Apple Silicon Macs. Right now, today's possible event has a very "what if?" vibe.

Previously, we'd heard rumor that the iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, AirTags (for tracking the locations of all your Apple stuff) and a new iPad were all expected for Sept. 8.

So, keep your eyes tuned to Tom's Guide, as we've got our eyes on Apple.