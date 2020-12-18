Amazing Christmas sale: Fitbit Inspire 2 now just $69

If you happen to be anxiously searching for a last-minute Christmas gift, we can save you the trouble. One of the best fitness trackers on the market is 30% off and it can ship in time for Christmas.

Amazon currently has the Fitbit Inspire 2 on sale for $68.95 — that's $31 less than its usual price of $99.95. The deal applies to both the black and rose Inspire 2 models and includes a free one-year trial for new Fitbit Premium users. It's one of the best Fitbit deals you'll find.

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $68 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 2 makes a perfect option for those new to fitness tracking. Despite the lack of built-in GPS, this budget wearable can track your steps, distance and calories burned throughout the day as well as monitor your sleep cycle all the while having a 10-day battery life. This Amazon deal comes with a free one-year trial of Fitbit Premium.View Deal

With 2020 turning most of us into outdoor enthusiasts, budget fitness tracking watches such as the Fitbit Inspire 2 have become essential. Released in late September 2020, the Inspire 2 allows users to track their steps, distance and calories burned throughout the day. Its predecessor, the Fitness Inspire, is on our list of the best fitness trackers.

Although this particular fitness tracking device lacks a built-in GPS that you would typically expect in more premium models, it certainly doesn't lack in functions. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is very intuitive in use, allowing even newbies to easily use its Active Zone Minutes tool to help achieve goals while remaining in certain heart rate zones. The budget smartwatch also monitors users' heart rate 24/7 and supports a battery life of up to 10 days.

The Inspire 2 is designed to be worn anytime and anywhere (that includes sleeping too) — it’s water resistant for up to 50 meters and can track your time spent in light, deep and REM sleep to help you better understand your sleep quality each night.

This pre-Christmas Amazon deal includes a one-year Fitbit Premium subscription, giving you full access to detailed fitness programs, advanced health insights and more personalized guidance to help you improve your overall health.