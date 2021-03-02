AirTags concept images show us what Apple's trackers could look like

We've just been given a unique spin on what Apple's much-rumored AirTags could look like, thanks to a new unofficial concept design. And considering March should see the airing of an Apple Spring 2021 event , an Air Tags unveiling would be opportune.

Created by 4RMD , the concept video hints at a small circular design with mirrored frames and a gigantic Apple logo. The design imagines the AirTags in six color options, including black, white, yellow, red, green and blue. It echoes a leaked design similar to that of the rumored iMac 2021.

Along with 4RMD's recently shared concept images, the creator also attached a predicted price of $49.99 while throwing in that the launch could this April. Other smart tags tend to cost $29, with some going up to $50. Although Apple has a reputation for charging more than the competition. The $500 AirPods Max are a prime example.

(Image credit: 4RMD)

Apple is set to challenge Tile , the brand behind one of the best key finders on the market. Some reports claim that Apple's key finders are now in the "done and ready" stage. Apart from the Apple AirTags, Apple's Spring event is also expected to feature other major releases, including the iPad Pro (2021), AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, iPad 2021, Apple TV and iMac (2021).

However, Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable Apple reporters from Bloomberg, begs to differ. In a Twitter response, the tech reporter said with certainty that the launch of Apple AirTags will not happen at the set date.

Launch isn’t on the 16thFebruary 20, 2021 See more

Nevertheless, Jon Prosser, a tech analyst who regularly provides "78% accurate" Apple leaks, is still convinced that the AirTags will launch this month:

AirTags are still on for March. Haven’t heard of any further delays this time. 🤞February 12, 2021 See more

Prosser's prediction corresponds with another reliable Apple analyst's report. Ming-Chi Kuo's January report claims that the AirTags would be among Apple’s 2021 product releases .

The Apple AirTags are rumored to use the U1 Ultra Wideband sensor that was launched along with the iPhone 11 .

As opposed to standard Bluetooth connectivity, the U1 Ultra Wideband would potentially offer a much better range and an improved accuracy compared to other flagship key finders on the market.

It's also assumed that the AirTags would possibly work with “Find My,” a built-in app on the iPhone that lets you locate friends and your other Apple devices.

(Image credit: 4RMD)

Josh Constine , Principal & Head of Content at SignalFire, revealed more on how AirTags might work in a report last year. According to the code that was shown to Constine, it is likely that you'll be able to hold up your iPhone and scan your room for any AirTag-connected objects. If so, you'll then get audio and haptic feedback based on your proximity to the object that you’re looking for.

It's a different system when compared to Samsung's SmartTags , which currently retail for $29.99. Compatible with only Galaxy smartphones, SmartTags can help users locate items within 130 yards via the Galaxy Find Network, without requiring an online connection.